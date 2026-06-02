Lakers May Face Major Obstacle in Potential Pursuit of Thunder's Lu Dort

The Los Angeles Lakers are determined to make drastic roster changes during the NBA offseason, aiming to build a winner around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

One of the goals this summer will be upgrading the roster defensively, which is easier said than done. A potential target for the Lakers is a player who has given them fits over the years: Oklahoma City Thunder defensive-minded guard Lu Dort.

Following the end of the 2025-26 NBA season for the Thunder, Dort’s future will be in the hands of the franchise. Oklahoma City has a team option on the final year of Dort’s deal at $18.2 million, and there’s a chance they decline that option, which would open the door for the Lakers to go after him in free agency.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander May Convince Thunder to Keep Lu Dort

MacMahon:



"I was told though that Shai was playing a little bit coy there. He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate" https://t.co/EsdMtfMA4Z pic.twitter.com/xoS6aNss4X — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 1, 2026

However, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may urge general manager Sam Presti to keep Dort on the team.

"I was told, though, that Shai was playing a little bit coy there,” MacMahon said. “He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate."

After losing to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals in seven games, Dort and Chet Holmgren faced significant criticism for their performances, which has raised questions about their futures in Oklahoma City.

Despite the criticism, it's safe to assume the Thunder will keep both players. Holmgren is under contract through the 2030-31 season and is arguably the second-best player on the team behind Gilgeous-Alexander, while Dort is one of the best defenders on the team and part of the core group of this squad.

However, anything can happen during the NBA offseason, with a lot of movement expected among all 30 teams in free agency and trades.

With Presti being arguably the best general manager in the league and armed with a lot of draft capital to make moves, the Thunder could be active on the trade market, but it remains to be seen which players in Oklahoma City could potentially be on the move if they decide to go the trade route to upgrade the roster ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

As for the Lakers, general manager Rob Pelinka and the revamped front office are expected to be aggressive in upgrading the roster, meaning they’ll explore all options this summer, with Dort potentially a target.

Isaiah Hartenstein Could Also Become a Target for Lakers

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) knocks a rebound away from Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Along with Dort, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein also has an uncertain future in Oklahoma City, as he also has a team option for next season. Hartenstein has a $28.5 million team option for the 2026-27 season and would be an intriguing target in free agency if Oklahoma City declines the option to make him an unrestricted free agent.

Hartenstein would be an upgrade over Deandre Ayton, who has a player option for next season, and a welcome addition to the frontcourt for the Lakers.

It remains to be seen if either Dort or Hartenstein turns out to be an option for Los Angeles this summer, but if they are, it’s safe to assume Pelinka and company will reach out to gauge their interest in wearing purple and gold.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.