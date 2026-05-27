Lakers’ Mark Walter Era Takes Dramatic Turn With Major Internal Shakeup

The Mark Walter era of the Los Angeles Lakers is fully underway, with the new owner of the storied NBA franchise wasting no time in putting his imprint on how the franchise is run.

Along with recently hiring an assistant general manager, Rohan Ramadas, to serve under longtime general manager Rob Pelinka, another assistant general manager is expected to be hired soon. Walter and company made some massive changes on Wednesday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Lakers Part Ways With More Than a Dozen Employees

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Mark Walter and team executive Jeannie Buss in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Reportedly, the team has told over a dozen employees they have been laid off, with the franchise heading in a different direction under new ownership.

The Los Angeles Lakers informed more than a dozen employees Wednesday they were being laid off as part of a reorganization under new franchise leadership, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

With the franchise trying to model its front office after the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, sweeping changes were expected, especially when the offseason got underway for the Lakers.

The layoffs Wednesday affected various departments including marketing, team communications, team content and corporate partnerships, sources told ESPN.

The Lakers seem to be following the Dodgers’ blueprint, which could pay off in a big way if they have similar success. This offseason will be telling in terms of the changes that have been and will be made by the team, as the Lakers’ brass are determined to build a title contender around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Along with most recently bringing in Ramadas, the Lakers have brought in Lon Rosen to replace Tim Harris as president of business operations, a substantial move. They have also hired former University of Virginia head coach Tony Bennett as a draft advisor, while also bringing on executives Michael Spetner, who will serve as chief strategy and growth officer, and Ryan Kantor as the vice president of global operations.

The next order of business for the Lakers could be finding their second assistant general manager, with Prosper Karangwa a potential target, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Another name that I’ve heard connected with the Lakers over the last few days is Philadelphia 76ers player personal exec Prosper Karangwa. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 25, 2026

It’s likely a good sign that these changes are being made quickly and aggressively, as it shows the new ownership’s desire to right the ship in Los Angeles and compete with the best of the best in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.

Only time will tell how these changes and the moves yet to come will impact the team’s immediate future in the Doncic era.

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