Lakers Make Two More Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The start of training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers is a little more than a week away, with the team holding media day on Sept. 28 and then getting to work on the basketball floor a day later, ahead of the NBA preseason, which begins on Oct. 5.

With the NBA offseason coming to a close for the Lakers, the storied franchise is kicking things into high gear once again, filling out the training camp roster.

The squad can hold 21 players during camp and the preseason, with general manager Rob Pelinka and company already busy filling out those spots.

Lakers Sign Two More Players to Training Camp Roster

Earlier this week, the Lakers made their first move, signing forward Anton Watson to an Exhibit 10 deal, but he was waived on Friday after the team brought in Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross on Exhibit 10 contracts.

Lakers have signed guards Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross.



Additionally, the team has waived forward Anton Watson. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 19, 2026

Watson will likely end up on the franchise’s G League affiliate, which is now called the Coachella Valley Lakers after moving from El Segundo this summer to Palm Springs.

As for Johnson, the University of South Carolina product played on the Miami Heat’s Summer League squad in Las Vegas recently, averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during his short stint with the team.

Ross, however, is a bit more familiar, playing on the Lakers’ Summer League team, which turned out to be one of the best squads in Las Vegas, winning all but one game.

The Marquette product averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game across the four games he played for the Lakers during Summer League.

Lakers Will Continue Filling Out Training Camp Roster Ahead of Preseason

The additions of Ross and Johnson won’t be the last, as the Lakers will almost certainly get to 21 players for training camp and the five preseason games set to be played.

Los Angeles will get its preseason underway on the road at the Golden 1 Center when they face the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 5. Following that matchup,

The Lakers will face only three teams in the preseason, with two games apiece against the Kings and the Golden State Warriors, and one game against the Denver Nuggets to finish things off at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 16.

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