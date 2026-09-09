Lakers Make Significant Front-Office Hire Amid Ownership Uncertainty

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to undergo drastic changes, from a roster overhaul to front-office moves under longtime general manager Rob Pelinka.

Although the future under the new ownership is uncertain about what Bob Iger and Josh Kushner plan to do with what Mark Walter put in motion, the Lakers have made another substantial move in the front office ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers Hire Eric Amsler as Assistant GM

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers have hired Miami Heat vice president of player personnel Eric Amsler as an assistant general manager to serve under Pelinka.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Miami Heat vice president of player personnel Eric Amsler as an assistant general manager, sources tell ESPN. Amsler – who spent over 22 years in the Heat organization starting as an intern and working his way up in various scouting, personnel… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2026

After the team hired Rohan Ramadas as assistant general manager back in May, the consensus was that the Lakers would bring another assistant to join Pelinka in the front office, a move they have now made with the addition of Amsler.

Uncertainty Still Looms Over New Lakers Regime

Recently, it was revealed that Kushner, not Iger as many presumed, would be the controlling owner of the Lakers franchise once the team's sale becomes official, according to Charles Gasparino of The New York Post.

The deal is still under review by the NBA, but the fact is, it’s Kushner – the 41-year-old brother of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared – who will be the lone controlling shareholder of the Lakers, sources close to the situation said.

Clearly, there’s a lot of confusion about the new Lakers regime, who will be calling the shots and what is in store for the team’s operations moving forward.

Lon Rosen, who took over for Tim Harris as president of business operations, has maintained his role with the team, which provides some clarity for the immediate future.

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Mark Walter and team executive Jeannie Buss in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanie Buss, however, is in the middle of a legal battle with the rest of the Buss family over the sale of their remaining 17.8 percent stake in the team. If that sale goes through, she’ll no longer be able to serve as Lakers governor, a post she’s held for 13 years.

So obviously, there’s still a lot of moving parts in this regime change, and tweaks to the front office may be far from over. Only time will tell what is in store for the storied franchise when the dust finally settles on this situation in Los Angeles, which has become increasingly complicated.

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