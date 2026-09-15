Lakers Players Share Reaction to Luka Doncic’s New Bobblehead

Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers announced the schedule for promotional nights and special recognitions during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, with superstar guard Luka Doncic set to be one of the first players honored with a bobblehead night.

On Nov. 1, the Lakers will be giving away Luka Doncic bobbleheads in recognition of him winning the NBA scoring title last season, which is the second time he’s accomplished that feat during his career. He averaged a league-best 33.5 points per game, just shy of his career-high average of 33.9 in 2023-24.

Lakers Players React to Luka Doncic’s Bobblehead

Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers bobblehead. | Los Angeles Lakers

Ahead of the Lakers hosting the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 1, fans in attendance at Crypto.com Arena will get the Luka Doncic bobblehead.

Some of Doncic’s teammates got a sneak peek at the superstar’s bobblehead and shared their reactions, starting with Lakers’ newcomers Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jaden Hardy.

“This might be the best bobblehead I’ve ever seen,” Mamukelashvili said. “Really, really nice.”

Hardy, who played with Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, reacted to the bobblehead with a big smile on his face because he believes they captured one of his signature shots.

“That’s one of his signature shots,” Hardy said of Doncic’s bobblehead. “I do like that.”

Dalton Knecht, Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves also reacted to the bobblehead for their superstar teammate with a few words, but near the end of the Lakers’ promotional video, the man himself chimed in.

“I love it!” Doncic said.

Lakers' Six Bobblehead Giveaways During the 2026-27 Season

Along with Doncic, Reaves will follow his close friend as the next current player to have a bobblehead night on Dec. 27 when the Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with guard Austin Reaves (15) after scoring a game winning shot during overtime against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reaves and Doncic will be the only current players with bobblehead nights.

Before Reaves’ bobblehead giveaway, former Lakers guard Norm Nixon will have his bobblehead night on Dec. 14. Los Angeles will host the New Orleans Pelicans that night at Crypto.

A few other legends will follow Nixon, with former head coach Paul Westhead getting a bobblehead night on Jan. 14 ahead of the matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former players Norm Nixon, Kurt Rambis, athletic trainer Gary Vitti, Byron Scott, Bill Walton, Michael Cooper, Jamal Wilkes, AC Green, and James Worthy along with siinger Paula Abdul, Laker girl Aurora Elaine and Herbie Hancock were on hand to celebrate Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 75th birthday during halftime during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: | USA TODAY Sports

Then Kurt Rambis will have a bobblehead night on March 17 when the Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.

Perhaps the most anticipated bobblehead night will be the last one of the season on April 9, the second-to-last game of the season, hosting Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves.

June 17, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson in game seven of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Legendary head coach Phil Jackson will have his statue unveiled in Star Plaza that day, with fans getting his bobblehead.

Other notable giveaways during the season include the Lakers x Dodgers baseball-style jersey giveaway on Nov. 18 (Utah Jazz). The Lakers' 2020 championship ring replica giveaway on Jan. 24 when Anthony Davis comes to town with the Washington Wizards, and the Lakers’ first-ever Hello Kitty night on March 7 (Brooklyn Nets).

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