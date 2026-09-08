Phil Jackson Set to Join Exclusive Group of Lakers Legends

The Los Angeles Lakers have had many legendary players and coaches come through the organization over the franchise’s storied history, and some of those legends have been honored with statues outside of Crypto.com Arena in Star Plaza.

Currently, eight people who have made a considerable impact on the Lakers organization have gotten their statues outside the arena.

Former Lakers Coach Phil Jackson Next to Be Honored With a Statue

On Tuesday, the team announced that former head coach Phil Jackson would be the ninth legend to receive the honor of having a statue.

The Lakers announce that Phil Jackson, aka The Zen Master, will be getting a statue outside of Crypto pic.twitter.com/0VdcAryTtB — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 8, 2026

Jackson’s legacy as one of the greatest head coaches of all time was set before he even landed with the Lakers in the summer of 1999, when he won six NBA titles as the head coach of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

It was uncertain whether Jackson would continue coaching after his stint with the Bulls, as there really wasn’t much else to accomplish or prove as a head coach in the NBA.

However, the challenge of coaching the Lakers and their young stars, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, was too tempting to pass up. The result was five more titles won and the distinction of being perhaps the greatest NBA head coach in league history.

Jeanie Buss: Phil Jackson ‘Defines Championship Basketball’

Apr 2, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phil Jackson (left) and Jeannie Buss stand with Los Angeles Lakers former player Shaquille O'Neal as his jersey is retired during a half time ceremony during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former fiancée and longtime Lakers governor, Jeanie Buss, said the following about the 11-time champion head coach in the team’s announcement on Tuesday.

“Phil Jackson defines championship basketball for a reason,” Jeanie Buss said of the legendary head coach. “His masterful approach to coaching brought out the best in some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game."

“After he accepted my dad’s invitation to join the Lakers, Phil’s unmatched creativity and commitment to excellence restored our championship legacy, bringing five titles and setting a standard of excellence for generations to come. It is a great joy to be able to mark that achievement with the statue he so richly deserves.”

Earlier this year, former Lakers head coach Pat Riley was the latest to be immortalized in bronze, ahead of the team hosting the Boston Celtics.

Riley helped lead the team to a title as a player while playing alongside Jerry West, and then went on to become one of the greatest head coaches of all time as the leader on the sideline for the Magic Johnson-led Showtime Lakers, winning four titles in the 80’s.

After Riley’s statue was unveiled in February, Jackson was the obvious choice to be next in line.

When Will Phil Jackson’s Statue Be Unveiled?

The Lakers have scheduled Jackson’s statue unveiling for April 9, 2027. It will take place ahead of the team hosting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

Phil Jackson's statue will be unveiled outside of https://t.co/vWZfHZHsC1 Arena on April 9 ahead of the matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Jackson will be the ninth member of the Lakers to get a statue, joining Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Chick Hearn, Jerry West, Elgin… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 8, 2026

Jackson will join fellow Lakers legends Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Chick Hearn, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Riley.

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