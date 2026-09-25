Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Opens Door to Potential Trade Before Opening Night

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke to the media, along with head coach JJ Redick, on Thursday and addressed many questions about his new-look roster and the direction of the storied franchise ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

One of those questions was about the team getting the roster down to the maximum of 15 players before the season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.

Rob Pelinka: Lakers Could Make ‘Consolidation Trades’

As it stands, Pelinka and company must make a move, with the team currently having 16 players on the roster with guaranteed contracts.

The longtime Lakers general manager admitted that one way the team could get to 15 players is by making a trade in which the team sends out two players and brings in one.

“The spirit of competition has been great," Pelinka said. "And to some extent, going from 16 guys to 15 guys, we have until opening night for the competition to sort of play out and see who the best 15 players are. Behind that evaluation of who's emerging in camp, there's also consolidation trades that can still be looked at, trading two guys out, bringing one in.

“So there's a number of ways that that could be addressed. And the back end point of it will be before we play the Warriors. So the next month, they'll kind of answer those questions.”

The trade scenario Pelinka mentioned has been floating around for the last few months, so it seems the team may be seriously considering it and could currently be canvassing the league to find the best deal possible to send out two players and bring in one.

Lakers Players Potentially on Roster Bubble

With training camp set to get underway after Lakers media day next week, a few players face uncertain futures and could be involved in a trade.

The players who are most often mentioned as possibly being on the way out if a trade is made are Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James.

Knecht hasn’t been the same player since the rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets, when the Lakers attempted to acquire center Mark Williams. A failed team physical spooked the Lakers, which, in retrospect, seems like a blessing in disguise due to Williams’ struggles staying healthy, but Knecht’s confidence was shaken, and he hasn’t been able to bounce back.

As a result, the 25-year-old has been on the trading block for quite some time. Then there’s Vanderbilt, who is a solid defender, but his poor outside shooting has made him a liability, leading to a lot of speculation about his status with the team.

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (left) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right) talk before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

James might be a player who simply gets waived if it comes down to it. However, he seems to be well-liked by the coaching staff, who view him as a player who could improve heading into his third season in Los Angeles.

As for Hardy, he was acquired in the Deandre Ayton trade, but there have been rumors that the team has been trying to flip him all summer without any luck.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Lakers brass goes from here, with another move coming before Oct. 21.

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