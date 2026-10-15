Lakers Sign G League Standout Amid Roster Shakeup

The Los Angeles Lakers are working toward getting their roster down to the maximum of 15 players before the start of the 2026-27 NBA regular season on Oct. 21, when they host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

With only one game left on their preseason schedule, the Lakers made a move on Wednesday, parting ways with a familiar face while bringing in another guard.

Lakers Sign Jahmir Young, Waive Cole Swider

The Lakers announced on Wednesday night that the team has officially waived sharpshooter Cole Swider and has brought in guard Jahmir Young.

Lakers have signed guard Jahmir Young. In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward Cole Swider — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 15, 2026

This isn’t a substantial move, like the Lakers trade rumors that have been swirling around about the team sending out two players and bringing back one, but more of a move on the margins, with Swider and Young likely ultimately landing with the G League affiliate Coachella Valley Lakers for the upcoming season.

On September 29, Young was acquired by Coachella Valley in the deal that sent big man Kylor Kelly and a 2027 G League first-round draft pick to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Young had quite a season with Skyforce last year, averaging 25.9 points, 8.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

As a result of his stellar season, Young earned All-NBA G League Second Team honors.

In three preseason games played, Swider didn’t see the floor much for the Lakers. He averaged 4.0 points per game, ironically more than Dalton Knecht (3.7), while shooting 75% from deep.

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