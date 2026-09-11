Lakers’ Walker Kessler Sees the Game Differently After Lost Season

Last season, Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Walker Kessler missed all but five games of the 2025-26 NBA season for the Utah Jazz due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

It was the first time that Kessler had missed significant time during his career, and it was a shame, as he had gotten off to an impressive start. He was averaging career-high numbers across the board while also showing off his improved three-point shot, shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc.

Walker Kessler Opens Up About Sitting Nearly an Entire Season

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and center Walker Kessler and head coach Will Hardy react after Utah Jazz guard John Konchar completes a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for Kessler, the rising star is healthy and ready to get back on the floor after sitting out an entire season, which put things in perspective for the 24-year-old center, as he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

"Sitting out a whole year definitely puts a lot of things in perspective," Kessler said. "The heart grows fond in absence. I think falling in love with this game again and just realizing I just want to go win. I just want to play to win."

One of the Lakers’ top priorities heading into the NBA offseason was upgrading the center position, with Deandre Ayton not being the two-way player at the position that the team was hoping for during the 2025-26 campaign.

Walker Kessler is the Perfect Center to Play With Luka Doncic

Even though the Lakers had to give up some valuable assets to pull off the sign-and-trade deal with the Jazz, Kessler checks all the boxes for what the team is looking for at the center position, as he can make an impact on both ends of the floor and might turn into a real threat from deep, especially with Luka Doncic getting him more opportunities to improve his outside shooting.

Kessler will be a consistent lob threat, a frontcourt player who can create his own shot and is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end as a rim protector.

Doncic has the potential to open things up for Kessler, as he’ll get wide-open looks from three-point range and be a frequent target for lobs. The young center could go from rising star to one of the best players at his position if he and Doncic are on the same page right out of the gate to start the 2026-27 season.

The new-look Lakers will be on display for the first time in the upcoming NBA preseason, with Los Angeles' first game set against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Oct. 5.

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