Exclusive: Ziaire Williams Talks Lakers Role, Slovenia Minicamp and Annual Basketball Camp

After spending the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, veteran forward Ziaire Williams is coming home to play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, signing a one-year deal with the team to join forces with Luka Doncic and company.

Kicking off his return to California, Williams hosted his annual free basketball clinic, three-on-three tournament and community celebration at Eastside High School in Lancaster in partnership with Herbalife and Impact basketball.

Williams took some time out of his busy offseason schedule to speak with Lakers On SI about his annual basketball camp and joining the Lakers ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

You've made this basketball camp an annual event in Lancaster. What does it mean to you to keep coming back and investing in the community where you grew up?

“It means everything, man. It's an honor to be able to go back home and put on a camp with gear, school supplies and good coaching. Growing up in Lancaster, we didn't have these type of camps. It's a blessing to be able to give back and give the kids something fun to do.”

Was there somebody who did something similar to what you're doing for the kids that made you believe an NBA career is possible?

“I went to a LeBron James camp one time. It was down in San Diego. My parents sacrificed a good amount of money so I could go there, and it was fun. I learned a lot, got to meet LeBron for the first time, which was really cool. I didn't necessarily think I'd make it to the NBA right after that camp (laughs).

“It's not even about just kids wanting to make it to the NBA. It's just giving them inspiration and to know that you can make it out of Lancaster, and there are good things to come out of where I come from. There’s not a lot of opportunity there, but there's a lot of talent and a lot of brilliant people in the Antelope Valley. I just try to play my part and try to be a role model for the kids and make sure they're keeping their grades up and having fun, doing whatever they do in life.”

When you look around the gym, you see kids from the Antelope Valley wearing NBA jerseys and looking up to you. Do you ever see a younger version of yourself in them?

“For sure, man. A lot of these kids went to the middle school I went to, and I remember just being a kid, running around the gym, sweating everywhere, playing my heart out, and just having fun, man.

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Ziaire Williams hosts his annual basketball camp in his hometown of Lancaster, California. | Photo courtesy of Herbalife

“Not really necessarily knowing what the world was going to have a store for me, what was planned for the future, but just being present in the moment, enjoying my time playing with other kids my age, doing everything I can to have fun. Like I said, there’s not a lot of fun things to do in Lancaster, unfortunately. Just having a good day, meeting new kids, playing basketball, and meeting an NBA player. It's a pretty cool thing to do, and I'm blessed I get to host it.”

Does this year's event feel different now that you've come home?

“A little bit. Every event over the years has gotten better and better, which I was super happy with but maybe a little bit because now I know people get to root for me and the home team and not just root for only me and then not care about any of my other teammates (laughs). So this would be the first year where they actually care about the team I play on, which is pretty cool.”

“It didn't really feel too different in that aspect. Needless to say, I'm definitely happy to be back home for sure.”

Jonathan Kuminga decided to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Lakers after months of speculation and rumors. Do you believe that there's now a legitimate opportunity for you to be a starter for Los Angeles right out of the gate?

“Yeah, I do, and I mean that's the GM's job, right to put the best pieces together to try to win a championship. I don't think it's altered whether or not Kuminga was here. I wish him the best of luck in Minnesota, but as a team, we’re focused on the guys we have and making a deep playoff run and winning an NBA championship and I think we have the tools to do so.”

What was the Lakers minicamp experience like in Slovenia?

“That was great. It was super fun. Shout out to Luka [Doncic] for hosting it. A lot of planning and logistics went into it. He was a great host. It was a beautiful country.

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers visit to Ljubljana - Ljubljana, Slovenia - August 21, 2026 Los Angeles Lakers' Ziaire Williams is seen as the team visits Ljubljana for camp REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic | REUTERS

“Got to go golfing, rowing, bowling and a bunch of dinners and a cool icebreaker and team bonding event. We all went into that trip not really knowing each other, but now we're a lot more comfortable. Guys reach out, text each other and stuff like that. So I think that'll do good for us in the season for sure.”

Did you guys get a chance to play basketball together over there?

“We went up and down, we got ourselves some good work in as well. Definitely got up and down and played, but it was more about learning about each other off the court. Family, friends and where you're from. Just learning more about each other.

“I really do think it's important to have the chemistry off the court and that translates even more on the court than just doing a bunch of just pick-and-roll drills with one of your teammates. Definitely the off-court bonding definitely translates more.”

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers visit to Ljubljana - Ljubljana, Slovenia - August 23, 2026 Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic poses for a photo with teammates on the court where he played growing up in Ljubljana REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic | REUTERS

You mentioned that joining the Lakers will allow you to do more in the Antelope Valley and hold one camp each year. What would you eventually like to build here, like a year-round program, or additional clinics? Scholarships or something even bigger than that?

“I have a lot of pretty cool ideas in mind. Definitely some holiday drives. If I could have my own AU team, I want to have my own city league out there for kids to play basketball and have a team and play organized, structured basketball. That's just a few things that I have in my mind.

“Shout out to my team and my foundation. I've got a great team behind me and we definitely have some things and it works for but a future for back home for sure.”

Is there a part of your game that you've worked on the most during the summer to improve?

“Definitely first and foremost, getting stronger, making sure my body is right. I feel like availability is the best ability.

“Bulletproofing in my body, armoring up for the long season plus playoffs. Just keeping the game simple, being more efficient with my shooting, finishing at the rim, making closeout reads and simplifying the game.

“Six years in, I kind of know where I thrive and what I need to get better, and where my spots will be out on the court. Fine-tuning certain things.”

You’re all about defense. Do you pride yourself on the defensive end of the floor?

“Absolutely. Defense is making sure your body's right, being staying in shape and definitely doing a lot of cardio and a lot of work. We worked hard every day, and now it definitely paid off. So summer's not over yet, but I'm definitely happy where I'm at right now.”

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