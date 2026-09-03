Lance Stephenson Puts Lakers’ Luka Doncic in Rare Company With Bold Claim

Over the course of his eight years in the NBA, superstar guard Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers has made quite an impression around the league as an elite scorer and passer, putting him in the NBA MVP conversation every year.

With Doncic being among the best guards in the league, the NBA’s reigning scoring champion has gotten a lot of attention as of late after being acquired by the Lakers while playing under the bright lights of Los Angeles.

Lance Stephenson Names Luka Doncic One of the Greatest PGs Ever

Although Doncic hasn’t even logged a decade in the NBA yet, he’s already moving up the ranks in terms of being an all-time player in the history of the league.

Former NBA star Lance Stephenson, who had a short stint with the Lakers, is the latest to sing Doncic’s praises, putting him on the list of the greatest point guards ever to play the game, via BIG3.

"I got Luka at #1"



“Is that a hot take? Right now It is but, if Luka stays at this pace he’ll be top 5 ever.”



Lance is standing on it 🤣



New episode of 3s and Ones out soon on @YouTube and @Spotify



Powered by @MonsterEnergy pic.twitter.com/czzDh7WFys — BIG3 (@thebig3) August 31, 2026

“Isiah Thomas. I mean, it's not an order,” Stephenson said of his top-five point guards of all time. “Magic Johnson. Jason Kidd. Steph Curry. I got Luka.”

At 27 years old, Doncic has a long way to go, especially now that one of the most storied franchises in professional sports is dedicated to building around him for the foreseeable future.

Trevor Ariza on If Luka Doncic Can Win a Championship With Lakers

Recently, former NBA champion Trevor Ariza spoke with Lakers On SI and shared his thoughts on whether Luka Doncic can win a championship with the Lakers.

“What I've seen from Luka, I would say Luka is very, very good. He's an unbelievable offensive talent, but what we have seen is that when teams that are not in the top 10 in offense and defense have a hard time winning it all.”

With the post-LeBron James era now underway and a massive overhaul of the roster this summer, Doncic will basically be starting from scratch in Los Angeles alongside close friend Austin Reaves.

However, the team is now being built around the superstar guard, bringing in players who address the strengths of the two-time scoring champion, such as talented young center Walker Kessler, whom the team acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz.

The future is potentially bright for Doncic in Los Angeles as long as everything goes according to plan.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.