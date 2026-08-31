Lon Rosen's Role Under New Lakers Ownership Receives Some Much-Needed Clarity

One of the biggest moves the Los Angeles Lakers made after Mark Walter took over the team was installing Lon Rosen as Tim Harris’ successor as president of business operations.

It was the first substantial move in the Walter regime, as Rosen would play a major role in how the Lakers’ revamped front office would function.

After news surfaced that another regime was taking over, with Walter selling his majority stake in the Lakers to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, there have been many questions about where the front office goes from here and whether sweeping changes are on the horizon.

Lon Rosen Remains ‘Heavily Involved’ in Lakers’ Meetings

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, Rosen appears to still have a major role with the franchise in the aftermath of the Walter sale.

In the time since Bob Iger and Josh Kushner agreed to purchase control of the Lakers at a $12.5 billion valuation, not much has changed fundamentally inside the Lakers’ walls. Rosen, according to sources, is still heavily involved in meetings.

Only time will tell what the future holds under Iger and Kushner, as current operations within the Lakers’ front office could change significantly in the coming months or after the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers’ Employees Optimistic About New Ownership

Considering all the changes the Lakers have gone through over the past year, with Walter following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ blueprint for success, it’s safe to assume that current employees would be a bit uneasy with another regime change.

However, according to Woike, there’s optimism within the organization about where the team is headed.

Multiple sources in different departments expressed optimism about the direction of the franchise under Iger and Kushner.

It’ll be interesting to see if that optimism stays strong in the coming months, with so many questions still to be answered and an ongoing battle between the Buss family and Jeanie Buss.

The Buss family wants to sell their remaining stake (17.8%) in the team, but Jeanie Buss is pushing back in a big way, which has led to a legal battle that could go on for quite some time.

Lakers Minicamp Concludes in Slovenia

As uncertainty continues to loom, superstar Luka Doncic is doing his part to try to build some much-needed team chemistry with his new teammates.

Doncic organized a minicamp in his home country of Slovenia, where he funded a trip for his Lakers teammates to participate in all sorts of activities, including some on-court work.

Roll the tape — fellas are hoopin’ in Slovenia 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dXgUBzpuy9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2026

All indications suggest that the minicamp was a success, with the Lakers posting photos and videos from the trip. It was all smiles from the new-look squad, which hopefully carries over to the upcoming season.

The revamped roster led by Doncic will get back on the basketball floor on Oct. 5 when they travel up north to face the division rival Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center to get the NBA preseason underway.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.