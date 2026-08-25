Lakers’ Buss Family Battle Could Draw NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Into the Fray

The drama continues regarding the Buss family and its rift with longtime Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss. Her five siblings seem deadset on selling their remaining shares in the team (17.8%), while Jeanie doesn’t want to sell and is contesting the sale, which would keep her in her position as team governor.

Situations like this, with so much money on the line, don’t tend to get resolved quickly and can get much uglier before it is all said and done, especially now that it has become a legal battle.

NBA Commissioner May Help ‘Smooth Over’ Buss Family Dilemma

According to Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, NBA commissioner Adam Silver could get involved to try to settle this situation with the Buss family and Jeanie Buss.

The Lakers’ situation isn’t as clear cut, with sources believing Commissioner Adam Silver — who has always been close with Jeanie Buss — will try to help smooth over the Buss family chaos.

With Silver potentially getting involved, there’s a chance this situation gets handled sooner rather than later, as he might be able to help speed up the process or act as an intermediary, which seems sorely needed in his situation.

The rift within the Buss family has gone back quite some time, as it seems clear there’s no love lost between Jeanie Buss and her five siblings.

Although this cloud of uncertainty will continue to loom large over the Lakers franchise until the matter is resolved, the current squad just wrapped up its minicamp, which was hosted by Luka Doncic overseas in his home country of Slovenia.

Quite a bit of footage surfaced over the weekend showing the Luka-led Lakers enjoying each other’s company during this minicamp.

New-Look Lakers Get to Work for the First Time on the Basketball Floor

Although with Doncic leading his teammates through a ton of off-the-court activities in Slovenia, they always put in some work on the basketball floor.

Roll the tape — fellas are hoopin’ in Slovenia 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dXgUBzpuy9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2026

With so many new players on the squad, the Lakers getting to spend some time on the court with each other was a much-needed experience, as they’ll need all the time they can get to build some on-court chemistry before the start of training camp and the NBA preseason.

So the Buss family chaos aside, Luka’s Lakers are making strides to be prepared for their first game of the preseason on Oct. 5 on the road against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

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