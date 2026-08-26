Lakers’ Buss Family Feud Escalates With Jeanie Buss’ Latest Legal Move

After 14 months of owning a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, Mark Walter, who also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, shockingly decided to sell the team to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner.

As if Walter flipping the team after a year of ownership wasn’t surprising enough, the Buss family decided to do the same and sell their remaining 17.8 percent in the storied NBA franchise that they’ve owned since Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team from Jack Kent Cooke back in 1979.

Jeanie Buss Petitions to Block Buss Family Siblings From Selling Stake in Lakers

However, things have gotten incredibly messy with the Buss family attempting to sell, as longtime Lakers governor Jeanie Buss has pushed back on the deal and now has petitioned to block her five siblings from selling, according to Sam Amick and Melody Gutierezz of The Athletic.

Jeanie Buss has petitioned a Los Angeles Superior Court asking a judge to block her five siblings from selling the family’s remaining stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, while accusing them of secretly orchestrating a deal to try to remove her as the team’s governor. The petition, which was processed by the court on Wednesday, is the strongest sign yet that this feud won’t be ending anytime soon.

Jeanie Buss Wasn’t Even Informed of the Buss Family Sale

It’s gone from bad to worse with this situation as more details begin to surface, as Jeanie Buss digs in and tries to prevent the sale of the remaining stake in the team from happening.

In a shocking twist, Jeanie Buss claims in the petition that she was never even consulted or informed of the Buss family’s decision to sell the remaining 17.8 percent of the team, according to The Athletic.

“Jeanie never agreed to any sale, was never consulted, and was never even informed,” her petition states.

That’s a bold and particularly unwise move by the Buss family, considering there’s no way Jeanie Buss wouldn’t contest the sale.

It just goes to show how ugly things have gotten within the Buss family, and it could get much worse as this legal battle continues, with a court hearing set for Nov. 5, meaning this is far from over.

Buss Sports Capital Joins San Diego Padres Ownership Group

It appears Joey and Jesse Buss aren’t wasting any time getting back into the sports business in terms of team ownership, with Buss Sports Capital joining the ownership group for the San Diego Padres, which ironically is a bitter division rival of the Dodgers.

According to ESPN, Jesse and Joey will have around a five percent stake in the Padres.

Joey and Jesse announced they will be on the new ownership group's advisory board and apply their experience with player development, payroll management and roster construction to support this new era in Padres franchise history. Their stake in the Padres is in the neighborhood of 5%, sources told ESPN.

So, at least two members of the Buss family aren’t going anywhere in terms of the sports ownership landscape in California, with a little irony considering the team they chose to buy into.

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