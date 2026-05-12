Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Injury Frustration After Lakers Get Swept

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially out of the 2026 NBA Playoffs after the Oklahoma City Thunder swept them in the second round. Their franchise player never got to suit up for a single minute of it.

Luka Doncic spoke to reporters after the season ended, and Spectrum SportsNet posted the full press conference on X. He was honest about how tough it was to watch, and he had something to say about the reports that circulated around his recovery.

He said watching from the sideline during the playoffs was genuinely painful.

"It's very frustrating. This is the best time to play basketball. I was sad not to be able to help my team."

What made his comments stand out was how directly he addressed the media speculation about his status. There were reports suggesting he was closer to returning than he actually was, and he shut that down clean.

"I know some people wanted me back, but obviously I wasn't close to clearing. There was some stuff in the media that went out that wasn't true. Nobody, all those people, they don't know my MRIs. So it wasn't really true. If I could be out there, I would be 100 percent. Everybody in that room knows that."

“If I could be out there, I would be 100%.”



Luka Dončić reflects on his injury recovery and not being able to help the Lakers during the postseason. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/0kOoekygig — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 12, 2026

Luka Doncic Sets the Record Straight on His Hamstring Recovery

Doncic has been out since April 2 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and sat out all ten Lakers playoff games. From his first MRI, doctors gave him an eight-week recovery window, which made a return during this run nearly impossible from the start.

As of today, he is roughly five and a half weeks in. He is running and shooting, but has not done any contact work yet, and does not expect to for another week or two.

"Still not. I'm doing the lifting, I'm doing running and shooting, but I haven't done contact and those stuff. I wasn't cleared yet. Those stuff will come in the next week or two probably."

That eight-week timeline puts him fully cleared somewhere around early June, right when the NBA Finals tip off. Even a deep Lakers run would have made his return a very hard thing.

Los Angeles heads into the offseason with a lot of decisions to make around the roster. But all of it eventually comes back to Doncic, who just needs a full, healthy season to show what this team can actually look like.

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