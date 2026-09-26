Luka Doncic Sends Powerful Message to Lakers Fans Ahead of New Season

A new era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball is about to get underway, with superstar Luka Doncic now officially the new face of the franchise.

With the Lakers closing the door on the LeBron James era in Los Angeles, the torch has been passed to Doncic, who is embracing everything that goes with being the franchise player of one of the most successful franchises in professional sports.

Luka ‘Won’t Rest’ Until Lakers ‘Win More Championships’

Ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season, Doncic penned an essay in the new Lakers Official of the Purple & Gold book titled “To Win It All: On Basketball and Belonging,” where he expresses his desire to win championships in Los Angeles.

A first look inside - Lakers x Taschen 📚



Available now: https://t.co/nJWLUXbPbk pic.twitter.com/ffC6fFRRko — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 22, 2026

"I’m a Laker now. I’m not sure that I ever could have imagined being here and wearing the purple and gold,” Doncic wrote. “It’s a wonderful surprise, and it feels amazing, and now I desperately want what all Lakers want: To win it all. I won’t rest until we win more championships.

“I used to let my game do most of the talking, but I want Lakers fans to know that I am ready, excited, and eager to deliver. So ready. This is a city that is used to winning and winning big. I am so honored and grateful that I get the chance now to write my own championship chapters."

With 17 championship banners hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena, which is the second-most in NBA history behind the arch-rival Boston Celtics (18), superstars that play for the Lakers have their legacies defined by winning titles.

That said, the pressure is on for Doncic to win rings during his stint with the Lakers in the same way it was for LeBron during his eight seasons with the franchise, winning a championship in 2020.

Luka Doncic Releases Video Recapping Lakers Minicamp in Slovenia

During the summer, Doncic showed his willingness to take on a leadership role on the Lakers by getting his teammates together for a minicamp in his home country of Slovenia.

The reigning scoring champion funded the entire trip while giving his Lakers teammates a chance to get to known one another, with so many new faces on the roster after an offseason of drastic changes.

As seen in the video, Doncic had a lot of activities planned, from a rowing competition to riding bikes around the city Ljubljana to spending some time on the golf course and putting in some work on the basketball court.

Following the trip, quite a few of his teammates praised the perennial All-Star for showing his leadership and thanked him for funding the trip, which seemed to be a big hit with everyone who attended.

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