Luka Doncic Reacts to LeBron James Leaving the Lakers in NBA Free Agency
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The wait is finally over with the Los Angeles Lakers learning that superstar forward LeBron James will not be returning to the team next season, even though he intends to continue playing in the NBA for what would be a record-setting 24th season.
Ahead of the start of NBA free agency on Tuesday, James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports reached out to the Lakers brass and informed the team that his client is moving on after eight seasons in Los Angeles.
With James leaving the Lakers, the Luka Doncic era for the storied franchise has officially begun.
Luka Doncic Calls it an ‘Honor’ to Play Alongside LeBron James
After the news surfaced of James’ departure, Doncic took to his Instagram account to share his appreciation for getting to share the floor with the future Hall of Famer in Los Angeles over the last season and a half.
Although they didn’t play together for very long, James and Doncic were a must-see and memorable duo in purple and gold.
Now, the two superstars are on separate paths, with James looking to finish his legendary basketball playing career elsewhere, likely with the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers, and Doncic looking to put his imprint on the iconic Lakers franchise.
Magic Johnson Bids Farewell to LeBron James
Back in 2018, Lakers legend Magic Johnson was running the front office alongside Pelinka, with the team’s top target in free agency being James, who was ready to leave the Cavs.
Ultimately, Johnson convinced James to sign with the Lakers, which began a new era of basketball in the post-Kobe Bryant era.
James ended up joining forces with fellow superstar Anthony Davis and went on to win an NBA title in 2020.
Lakers on the Clock to Build Around Luka Doncic
With James moving on, the revamped Lakers' front office will focus on building around Doncic for the foreseeable future. The team has already agreed to terms on a lucrative long-term deal with Austin Reaves, which was the top priority heading into the NBA offseason.
However, the real challenge begins now, even though the Lakers have the most cap space in the league at $52 million. It will be no easy task for longtime general manager Rob Pelinka to bring in talent, with limited options in free agency, outside of rising stars in restricted free agency in Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA