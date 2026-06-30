Luka Doncic Reacts to LeBron James Leaving the Lakers in NBA Free Agency

The wait is finally over with the Los Angeles Lakers learning that superstar forward LeBron James will not be returning to the team next season, even though he intends to continue playing in the NBA for what would be a record-setting 24th season.

Ahead of the start of NBA free agency on Tuesday, James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports reached out to the Lakers brass and informed the team that his client is moving on after eight seasons in Los Angeles.

With James leaving the Lakers, the Luka Doncic era for the storied franchise has officially begun.

Luka Doncic Calls it an ‘Honor’ to Play Alongside LeBron James

After the news surfaced of James’ departure, Doncic took to his Instagram account to share his appreciation for getting to share the floor with the future Hall of Famer in Los Angeles over the last season and a half.

Luka Doncic’s reaction to LeBron James moving on: “An honor to play with and learn from you” pic.twitter.com/CleXLdscC9 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 30, 2026

Although they didn’t play together for very long, James and Doncic were a must-see and memorable duo in purple and gold.

Now, the two superstars are on separate paths, with James looking to finish his legendary basketball playing career elsewhere, likely with the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers, and Doncic looking to put his imprint on the iconic Lakers franchise.

Magic Johnson Bids Farewell to LeBron James

I want to thank LeBron James and his super agent Rich Paul for taking a meeting with me back in 2018 when I was President of the Lakers and deciding to sign with us. He created a whole new era for the Lakers, including leading us to an NBA Championship in 2020 and all the… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 30, 2026

Back in 2018, Lakers legend Magic Johnson was running the front office alongside Pelinka, with the team’s top target in free agency being James, who was ready to leave the Cavs.

Ultimately, Johnson convinced James to sign with the Lakers, which began a new era of basketball in the post-Kobe Bryant era.

James ended up joining forces with fellow superstar Anthony Davis and went on to win an NBA title in 2020.

Lakers on the Clock to Build Around Luka Doncic

Sep 25, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at press conference at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With James moving on, the revamped Lakers' front office will focus on building around Doncic for the foreseeable future. The team has already agreed to terms on a lucrative long-term deal with Austin Reaves, which was the top priority heading into the NBA offseason.

However, the real challenge begins now, even though the Lakers have the most cap space in the league at $52 million. It will be no easy task for longtime general manager Rob Pelinka to bring in talent, with limited options in free agency, outside of rising stars in restricted free agency in Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson.

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