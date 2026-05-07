Luke Kennard, Jarred Vanderbilt Receive Final Injury Designations for Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2

Heading into Game 2 of the second-round playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center, the Los Angeles Lakers were dealing with some injury concerns, namely with Luke Kennard and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Fortunately for the Lakers, only two players on the roster will miss Game 2 in Oklahoma City. Luke Doncic remains on the mend, and Vanderbilt won’t be available, but Kennard will play on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard Cleared to Play Game 2 vs. Thunder

Luke Kennard (neck soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s Game 2 at Oklahoma City.



Jarred Vanderbilt (right finger dislocation) has been downgraded to OUT. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 7, 2026

Although it is disappointing that Vanderbilt wasn’t able to bounce back quickly from his finger dislocation, it was surprising that he was initially listed as doubtful for Game 2, given the gruesome injury. The Lakers got some good news with Kennard being cleared.

Even though Kennard hasn’t made much of an impact in this series against the Thunder, he’s always a threat with the basketball, especially with his shooting from beyond the arc, where he's one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.

As for Vanderbilt, there’s no telling when or if he’ll be able to get back on the floor during this playoff run. Jake LaRavia will likely see a bump in his minutes off the bench in Game 2 and perhaps the rest of the second round with Vanderbilt on the mend.

Bounce-Back Needed From Austin Reaves in Game 2

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) sits on the bench during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

One of the glaring issues for the Lakers in Game 1 was Austin Reaves' poor performance. The rising star finishing 3-for-16 from the field and simply couldn't get his shots to fall as he was swarmed by the elite Thunder defenders all night long.

Reaves has only played three games since returning from his oblique strain that kept him sidelined for a month after suffering the injury against Oklahoma City on April 2. That was the same game that Doncic went down with his hamstring injury.

After speaking to the media for the first time since he went down with his injury, Doncic discussed his recovery and shared a message for Reaves amid his teammate's recent struggles.

Doncic's message to Reaves was simple, as he urged his friend to be himself as he tries to work through his on-court struggles and get back to form as one of the Lakers' best players, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

It'll be interesting to see if Reaves can bounce back while also helping the Lakers pull off what would be a massive upset in Game 2.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.