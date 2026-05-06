Lakers Receive Concerning Luke Kennard Injury News Before Game 2 vs. Thunder

As the Los Angeles Lakers get set for Game 2 on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has been hit with some unfortunate injury news.

The Lakers already knew that veteran forward Jarred Vanderbilt likely wouldn’t be able to play in Game 2, but sharpshooter Luke Kennard’s name popped up in the report on Wednesday.

Luke Kennard is Questionable to Play in Game 2 vs. Thunder

According to the team’s injury report, Kennard has officially been listed as questionable to play in Thursday’s game at the Paycom Center. The veteran guard is dealing with neck soreness.

Vanderbilt, however, hasn’t been ruled out at this point, as he has been listed as doubtful due to his right finger dislocation.

A couple of Lakers updates to the injury report for tomorrow's game in OKC: Luke Kennard is QUESTIONABLE, Jarred Vanderbilt is DOUBTFUL pic.twitter.com/P3P3HQkabm — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 6, 2026

Although Vanderbilt will more than likely not play in Game 2 after suffering his gruesome finger injury, the fact that Kennard’s name has surfaced on the report is obviously concerning, especially with the team already shorthanded in the backcourt without superstar Luke Doncic, who continues to work his way back from a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

The last thing the Lakers need right now is for the injuries to start piling up, with the team already in a 1-0 hole heading into Game 2 against arguably the best team in the NBA.

Kennard's neck issue surfaced out of nowhere, as there didn't seem to be a play in particular in Game 1 in which he may have suffered the injury. However, it could've happened in practice, or it may be a lingering issue throughout the playoffs that hasn't been reported until now because it's become more of a concern.

Regardless of how it happened, the Lakers not having Kennard on the floor for Game 2 would prove costly. The team would likely have to lean on Bronny James and Nick Smith Jr. to help carry the load in the backcourt, along with Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves.

Along with Kennard and Vanderbilt potentially missing Game 2, Doncic has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup, which was to be expected, especially after he spoke to the media on Wednesday and provided an update on his recovery.

After an MRI of his injured hamstring last month, the Lakers' team doctor told Doncic he would likely be out for two months, which is two weeks longer than the public was told as the potential recovery time.

Obviously, the Lakers aren't trending in the right direction in the injury department, and that could result in a rough few games ahead against the Thunder.

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