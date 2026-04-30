NBA Insider: Lakers Reportedly Exploring More Major Front Office Additions

Ever since Mark Walter and his ownership group officially bought the Los Angeles Lakers for a record-setting $10 billion from the Buss family, the storied franchise has undergone drastic changes.

Along with bringing back Lon Rosen as the new president of business operations, replacing Tim Harris, the team plans to follow the blueprint of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ back-to-back World Series champion front office.

Lakers Considering Multiple Front-Office Additions

Lon Rosen | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The next order of business appears to be adding an assistant general manager to work alongside current general manager Rob Pelinka and bringing in someone for another potential “high-ranking role” moving forward, according to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Los Angeles Lakers are considering multiple front office staff additions looking ahead to next season, including at least one assistant general manager and another potential high-ranking role, league sources told HoopsHype.

Clearly, the changes in Los Angeles have only just begun, making the upcoming NBA offseason that much more intriguing for the 17-time champions.

With the Lakers’ brass going all in on building around superstar guard Luka Doncic, the team will be extremely busy this summer with the restructuring of the front office while also targeting the right talent to bring in either in NBA free agency or in potential trades.

Giannis Trade Rumors Bound to Pick Up Steam Again

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It has been rumored that Milwaukee Bucks superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Lakers’ primary trade target this summer. Still, it remains to be seen whether Los Angeles can compete with other offers from teams expected to show interest during the offseason, like the Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo’s recent comments about Los Angeles, calling the city superficial and a place he doesn’t like, may change the Lakers’ front office's thinking, as the last thing they want to do is bring in a disgruntled superstar who doesn’t want to be in L.A.

However, things change quickly in the NBA, whether it is Antetokounmpo being open to playing in Los Angeles or another star around the league becoming available via trade.

Other intriguing free agent options who could become targets for the Lakers include Peyton Watson and Jalen Duren, both of whom will be restricted free agents and may have uncertain futures with the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.

Only time will tell what the Lakers do once the 2025-26 season officially comes to an end, but one thing is for certain, more changes are around the corner.

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