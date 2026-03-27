What Bucks Are Doing With Giannis is Raising Eyebrows, Lakers Could Benefit

The many teams in the NBA, including the Los Angeles Lakers, have been monitoring star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since last summer, the relationship between the two-time league MVP and the Bucks has progressively become more strained.

Things recently hit another troubling point as Milwaukee doesn’t want to play Antetokounmpo for the remainder of the season despite his desire to return from his hyperextended knee.

Matters escalated further as head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that the team has no reason to play their star player at the moment. This came shortly after the NBPA called out the franchise for not playing Antetokounmpo when he’s healthy.

Lakers Could Benefit From What’s Happening With Giannis in Milwaukee

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It has only added more fuel to the fire that massive change may be on the way for the Bucks in the coming months. The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently reported that things appear more likely than ever before to be headed toward a divorce between both sides.

“The team’s current stance - that he won’t be medically cleared to play despite the strong indications that he believes he’s good to go - is the clearest sign yet that these two parties are headed for a divorce in the summer,” Amick wrote.

“And whether the Bucks are trying to preserve his health for an eventual trade, improve their draft position, or both, the fact that this approach is directly at odds with Antetokounmpo’s desires speaks volumes about the state of affairs in this relationship.”

There isn’t a clear answer for the Bucks’ actions at this point in time, but it does fit the billing that they are preserving their star’s health ahead of the offseason.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo has struggled to stay on the court this season, as he’s played in only 36 games, the fewest played in a single season in his NBA career.

The Bucks are also well out of the playoff picture, sitting on the brink of elimination from the play-in tournament, trailing the 10th-seeded Miami Heat by 9.5 games. All of that spells Milwaukee taking the precautionary route to avoid Antetokounmpo suffering yet another setback.

However, it’s crystal clear that a change in direction is needed for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo, as the pairing appears to have run its course.

If Milwaukee does explore the trade market, as expected, there will be no shortage of suitors, with the Lakers being among the most interested teams. All of it is headed to a busy offseason.

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