Lakers Have a Luka Doncic Return Window But It All Depends on One Thing

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the Houston Rockets 3-1 and are one win away from the Western Conference Semifinals. But even as they chase that closeout, a new Luka Doncic update just came in, and there is a very specific condition attached to it.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints posted on X with the latest on Doncic's return timeline:

"Sources close to the situation told @ClutchPoints the earliest Doncic would possibly return in a series against the Thunder would be when play shifts to LA for Games 3 and 4. However, this is heavily dependent on how he progresses over the next week and a half."

Sources close to the situation told @ClutchPoints the earliest Doncic would possibly return in a series against the Thunder would be when play shifts to LA for Games 3 and 4.



However, this is heavily dependent on how he progresses over the next week and a half. https://t.co/T2EkrdhsAY — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 29, 2026

Doncic has been out since April 2, when he suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain against Oklahoma City, and has not played a single minute this postseason. The Lakers have held things together without him, leaning heavily on LeBron James, but everyone knows this roster looks very different with Doncic healthy.

Luka Doncic Return for Lakers vs Thunder: What the Timeline Actually Means

Games 3 and 4 of a potential second-round series against Oklahoma City would be played in Los Angeles. So realistically, if the Lakers advance, Doncic would miss at least the first two games on the road before having any shot at returning. And even that window comes with a big condition attached.

Siegel was clear that the timeline is "heavily dependent" on how Doncic progresses over the next week and a half. Coach JJ Redick had previously confirmed that Doncic was starting to move on the court, though most of his rehab work until recently had been stationary. There is a long way between light court movement and being ready to chase Shai Gilgeous-Alexander around screens in a playoff series.

Austin Reaves, who suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain the same night as Doncic, could potentially return today. Getting him back would help.

But Doncic is a completely different conversation, and that is where the real concern lies going forward.

The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns 4-0 in the first round and have had days to rest and prepare. Shai and that team are already locked in on whoever comes out of the Lakers-Rockets series. Meanwhile, the Lakers are still figuring out if their best player can even lace up.

The Lakers can absolutely close this series out. But going into Oklahoma City for Games 1 and 2 without Doncic, against a rested Thunder team that has been preparing for over a week, is a tough spot no matter how you look at it.

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