Anonymous Lakers Staffer Drops Eye-Opening Take on Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic is known for his immense basketball talent, but his character off the court may be even more impressive.

In a recent interview with the Slovenian sports outlet Ekipa, an anonymous Lakers staff member spoke highly of Doncic, citing his “kindness” and his friendly daily interactions with everyone in the organization.

Lakers Staffer Makes Powerful Statement About Luka Doncic’s Character

Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“If people knew what Luka is like for all of us, they would have the highest possible opinion of him,” the staffer said.

“Just like we have. Whether it’s representatives of minorities or people who get a job despite some physical handicap. Whoever it is, Luka as a person and on the human side is a story that is even bigger than what he represents as a basketball player and star.”

Doncic’s friendly personality has shown through in many instances since he joined the Lakers. His playful persona has become a key descriptor among his teammates and coaches alike.

He has a strong and serious passion for the game of basketball, but that clearly hasn’t gotten in the way of how he treats those around him.

“I can’t even say nearly everything – but believe me, what he gives us with his kindness, warmth, and understanding is worth the most,” the staff member said.

Doncic has been seen routinely interacting with fans before games or on the road as he boards or gets off the team bus.

In his brief time with the Lakers, he has quickly endeared himself to his teammates, coaches, and the fan base. It speaks to who he is as a person, as he’s repeatedly shown his kindness through his actions.

Last December, he gifted over 100 e-bikes to his teammates, coaches, and staff at a cost of over $300,000. Shortly after being traded to the Lakers in February 2025, he donated $500,000 from his foundation to the LA-area wildfire relief.

Doncic is one of the faces of the league, and he’s quickly proven to be a strong positive representation for the Lakers. It likely played a notable factor in the organization’s lack of hesitation in inking him to a lucrative three-year, $165 million extension last summer that will keep him under contract through the 2028-29 season.

The 27-year-old is the franchise cornerstone around whom Los Angeles is building their next era. He has the opportunity to etch his name among the all-time greats who have played for the Lakers.

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