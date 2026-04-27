LeBron James and Luka Doncic Stood Up for Lakers Rookie Adou Thiero After Ejection

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 4 to the Houston Rockets 115-96, missing a chance to sweep the first-round series. But the loss was not even the biggest talking point coming out of Toyota Center.

Adou Thiero was ejected with 1:11 remaining after getting tied up with Aaron Holiday, with both players tossed after each receiving a technical foul. Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber also picked up technicals on the Lakers' side, while Houston's Josh Okogie got one too. Five technical fouls in garbage time of a game that was already over.

In the locker room after the game, accoding to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Luka Doncic went straight to Thiero and told him he would cover whatever fine the NBA hands down. Luka was not even playing due to injury, but that did not stop him from making sure the rookie knew he had his back.

This is not the first time either. Back in November 2025 during an NBA Cup game against the LA Clippers, Luka paid Jaxson Hayes' fine after Hayes stepped in to defend him in a scuffle with Kris Dunn. It is just what he does.

LeBron James was fired up about it too. He did not hold back when he addressed it in the locker room after the game.

"I'm pissed off about them kicking Adou out. It was uncalled for and made no sense. Think that's his first time he's been thrown out of a game in his life. I don't think that was warranted. Give him 2 technicals, that was ridiculous." James said, via Dave McMenamin.

How JJ Redick Responded to Adou Thiero's Ejection in Game 4 vs Rockets

Redick was equally lost. When reporters asked him about it after the game, he did not try to spin it. "I didn't get a great explanation on Adou," he said, via Ryan Ward, admitting the officials gave him nothing to go on.

JJ Redick on Adou Thiero's ejection: "I didn't get a great explanation on Adou." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 27, 2026

The tension did not end at the buzzer either. Trash talk between both teams spilled onto center court after the final horn, so the bad blood between these two squads is clearly still there heading into Game 5.

The Lakers still lead 3-1 and head home for Game 5 with a chance to close the series out. Thiero will likely be fined, but he will not be dealing with it alone. Between LeBron going public with his frustration and Luka offering to open his wallet, the rookie got a pretty loud show of support from his teammates.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.