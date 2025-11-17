Austin Reaves Calls Out Lakers' Surprise LeBron, Bronny James Moves

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves made fun of the new LeBron James-Bronny James dynamic that has unfolded.

LeBron has been sidelined with sciatica since the season began. The injury goes back to media day, when he said he couldn't get ready for basketball because of the health issue.

Sciatica is a nerve-related medical condition that does not have a clear timeline for recovery; rather, it is up to the individual to determine how they feel.

During his rehabilitation, LeBron spent time with the South Bay Lakers, working out with the G-League team as he ramped up his on-court activities.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have started strong, going 10-4 as of Monday, holding fourth place in the Western Conference.

During Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers started Bronny at the guard position after Marcus Smart was ruled out.

Following the Lakers' 119-95 win, Austin Reaves pointed out the irony that LeBron, often considered the greatest of all time, is down in the G-League while his son, Bronny, starts for the Lakers NBA team after spending much of last season with South Bay.

“How about Bronny James starting in the NBA and LeBron’s assigned to the G League?” Reaves said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “That’s fun, that’s awesome.”

“How about Bronny James starting in the NBA, and LeBron’s assigned to the G League? That’s fun. That’s awesome.” - Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/cWmLTCMwXN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2025

James's return will be a great time for the Lakers, who have established their identity without him, especially key role players like Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton.

There will be an adjustment period for the team, but the ceiling is raised when LeBron comes back and gives the team another creator on offense who can still make highlight plays on defense.

An Up-And-Down Road Trip Without LeBron James

The Lakers just finished a five-game road trip where the team went 3-2. Both losses were hard to accept, losing to the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in non-competitive fashion.

Still, Los Angeles ended up above .500 over that span, and head coach JJ Redick has a good idea of where the team needs to be better.

“To go 3-2 on a trip like this early in the year is good,” Reaves said. “You obviously wish we could have played a little better in Atlanta and [Oklahoma City]. But it’s the league and you’re going to have nights like that and you gotta learn to move on.”

