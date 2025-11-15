Should Lakers Restrict LeBron James to a Minutes Plan When He Returns from Sciatica?

While 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James continues to recover from a sciatica injury afflicting his right side and lower back, his Los Angeles Lakers have been impressively solid without him.

More news: Lakers Guard Bronny James Urged to Add One More Skill to Crack Rotation

Aside from suffering two lopsided losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder during their current five-game road trip, the Lakers have been meshing sans James. All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic and his backcourt mate Austin Reaves have been effectively steering the ship. Los Angeles currently boasts an 8-4 record on the young year.

With James finally missing the start of an NBA season for the first time in his 23-season career due to injury, it certainly seems like the time has come for the league's oldest player to perhaps accept the kind of minutes plan generally accorded to vets with his experience.

A Rest Program For A Restless James?

The 40-year-old has long been reluctant to accept any kind of reduced workload when it comes to either having his minutes scaled back or being sat for one game in back-to-back sets. At this point, it might behoove him to get a few "Did Not Play — Coach's Decision" designations during the grind of the regular season.

Dr. Todd Albert, MD, a spine surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, recently spoke with Lakers On SI about how much relative risk James might be at for re-injury if he and Los Angeles take a more cautious approach with his minutes and games played this year.

More news: Fan in Luka Doncic Lakers Jersey Trolls Mavericks Owner Courtside

"If he comes back and he gets past this and feels great, there's nothing to say that he's gonna re-injure himself because he plays every night versus he plays every other night," Dr. Albert said. "It all depends on how he feels. If he comes back — and you might say 'too early,' but it's just early [in this hypothetical scenario] — and he's still kind of hurting or he's not able to really condition himself, the ramp-up will be useful as a conditioning tool."

For now, James has taken a major next step in his recovery this week, taking part in his five-on-five workouts since the injury while with LA's NBAGL squad, the South Bay Lakers.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.