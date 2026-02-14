Austin Reaves Credits Unexpected Lakers Mentor for Accelerating NBA Rise

Austin Reaves' path to NBA stardom with the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but easy and about as improbable as any scenario for a player trying to make a name for themselves in the league.

However, more than halfway through his fifth season with the Lakers, Reaves has become a household name in the NBA, paving the way for a bright future in Los Angeles while playing alongside superstar Luka Doncic in the backcourt.

Austin Reaves Credits Rajon Rondo for Taking Him Under His Wing

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (4) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center.

Although it has been awe-inspiring what Reaves has accomplished during his time with the Lakers thus far, he didn't get to where he is by himself; one veteran player in particular helped him along the way.

During a wide-ranging interview with SLAM, Reaves revealed that two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo was the first veteran player to show him the ropes and help him become the player he is today.

“Rondo was probably the first one,” Reaves said. “Frank [Vogel] pulled me to the side and was like, Anything you have a question for, if you don’t feel comfortable talking to the staff or whatever, talk to him. Because everybody knows his IQ for the game. He studies the game unlike anybody else. So, I sat by him on the plane. We would have a game one night, and the next morning Rondo would ask me, Hey, what happened at 5:45 in the first quarter? And if I didn’t know, it wasn’t good. He definitely taught me to watch film and do all the little things. So, he was probably the first one. And then obviously Bron was someone else that was super helpful—every year, but really that first year. Anything that he could help me with, he was willing to do.”

Even though Reaves only played with Rondo for a short time during the 2021-22 NBA season, with the veteran point guard getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in January of 2022, he clearly left a lasting impression.

Before Reaves' arrival, Rondo won a title while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. He received high praise from both James and Davis during that time, as they felt he was essential to the team winning it all that season, getting the best of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Rondo was one of only two players to win a title playing for the Lakers and the arch-rival Boston Celtics, with Clyde Lovellette being the other.