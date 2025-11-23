Bronny James Reveals Key Skillset Lakers Want Him to Build in G League

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is now in the G League after initially starting the season on the NBA roster, as the team has gotten healthier.

Gabe Vincent and LeBron James, Bronny's father, recently returned to action, resulting in fewer minutes available for the wing positions.

Bronny was hoping to take on more responsibilities this season and possibly earn a full-time spot in the rotation, but he's not quite ready for that role yet.

Instead, the former USC Trojan will need to refine his game down in the developmental league, where he spent a good part of his rookie year last season.

He made his South Bay debut this season on Friday, scoring 15 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. He didn’t shoot at a high volume, only going 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range.

There is a specific skillset that James is aiming to improve while in the developmental league, specifically his off-ball work to add value on offense.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm trying to focus now on bettering myself off the ball," James said.

'Be Effective Off the Ball'

"Me and J.J. have talked about how all the ball handlers on the parent team and stuff like that, so I've got to learn to be effective off the ball and have a .5 mentality and shoot the ball when I have it, have an open shot.

"So, I'm trying to get better at that, but, you know, some on-ball guard is needed at the G, so I'm just trying to produce as much as I can."

Asked Bronny about the balance of being on ball here vs the parent team.



During his NBA appearances, James appeared hesitant on the court, demonstrating a lack of confidence with the ball and overall on offense.

His effort and defense are already NBA-caliber, but the Lakers clearly see untapped potential in Bronny on offense, and the best way for him to develop will indeed be through more playing time in the G League.

Head coach JJ Redick speaks about Bronny James with a good deal of confidence, which indicates that the guard will get another chance to become a role player for the Lakers, likely when injuries strike once again.

