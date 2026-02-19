Danny Green Isn’t Sold on Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo Fit With Lakers

There are still a few months left in the 2025-26 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but all the talk surrounding the team right now is about the future beyond this season, mainly about LeBron James and the prospect of the team acquiring superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

As of right now, James looks like he's as good as gone when his contract expires with the Cleveland Cavaliers ready to welcome him back with open arms. Antetokounmpo, however, appears to be the Lakers' primary target ahead of the NBA offseason, as the team believes they are on a short list of franchises that can land him in a trade.

Danny Green Questions Luka-Giannis Fit for Lakers

Even though the pairing of superstars Luka Doncic and Antetokounmpo would be a dream scenario for the Lakers that could make them a legitimate title contender for the foreseeable future, former Lakers guard Danny Green isn't convinced that the superstar duo will work in Los Angeles, as he recently said on ESPN's NBA Today.

"This fit with Giannis and Luka, I don't know if it works," Green said. "I was kind of skeptical of even Bron and Luka. But Bron's a high-IQ guy, more of a passer. Giannis needs the ball. He's more of a transition guy. Luka's more of a half-court, slow-it-down. But he also needs the ball. So that fit to me. When I first heard it, I was excited. I was like, 'Hell yeah, you should do it. Put everything all in to get Giannis.'

"But I'm like, will it actually work? I don't know. I'm not sure how I feel about it. I'm not sure if it makes a ton of sense. But like I said, if any team can get Giannis, you might as well put your name in the hat and try to get him."

Superstar duos aren't always a recipe for success in the NBA, as sometimes they can backfire, with the Lakers already having experience in this area with Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard not seeing eye-to-eye and the Russell Westbrook debacle from a few years ago.

However, if longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office can make this duo a reality, they must explore it regardless of the risk of failure.

Antetokounmpo would bring some stability on defense while giving Doncic and Austin Reaves another star to rely on in the paint in the post-LeBron era. It's a no-brainer in terms of whether to make the trade, but there's no guarantee for success, which can be said about any deal made in the NBA or professional sports, for that matter.