Lakers Could Bring Back LeBron James Even as Luka-Led Future Takes Shape

In the final stretch of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are once again surrounded by speculation about the team's future, with superstar forward LeBron James at the core of those rumors.

All signs have pointed to James and the Lakers parting ways after the 2025-26 season ends. James has been linked to a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers to end his playing career, with fellow superstar Donovan Mitchell recently addressing the rumors during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Lakers Open to Bringing Back LeBron James

Even though all the noise points to the contrary, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Tuesday that the Lakers would welcome James back for another season in Los Angeles.

If James wants to play a 24th season, he would be welcomed back in L.A., sources told ESPN.

Whether this proves true remains to be seen, as things have gotten a bit ugly over the course of the 2025-26 campaign.

From the rumored comments from longtime team owner Jeanie Buss to the remarks made by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul and the team's presumed desire to start building around Luka Doncic, there's a lot of momentum toward the team moving on from the four-time NBA champion rather than stretching it out for another season. Still, anything can happen when it comes to this storied franchise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo-Luka Doncic Duo Could Be Lakers' Plan

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One reason the Lakers' brass may be content with moving on from an aging James is that the team is potentially going all out to acquire superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks this summer.

Although Antetokounmpo (31) is a bit older than Doncic (27), he'd be the ideal long-term fit alongside the Slovenian superstar in Los Angeles as long as he's able to stay healthy moving forward.

The Lakers didn't have the trade assets to acquire Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but that'll change in the summer, when more assets become trade-eligible, which makes this pursuit intriguing, to say the least.

However, only time will tell whether acquiring Antetokounmpo is truly possible for the Lakers, as it would be a quick turnaround if James leaves for the Cavaliers or another destination, possibly the Golden State Warriors, in NBA free agency.

It's also not out of the realm of possibility that James has had enough and will retire after his record-setting 23rd season, but he has yet to make that decision publicly.