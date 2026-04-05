Draymond Green Warns Luka Doncic Injury Could Ruin Lakers Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling. They went 15-2 in March, Luka Doncic was putting up historic numbers, and they were looking like a real contender. But then April 2 happened, a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a Doncic hamstring strain, and then Austin Reaves ruled out too.

On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green broke down exactly why losing Doncic this close to the playoffs is more than just a roster problem.

"I don't know that their team can survive headed into the playoffs without Luka Doncic," Green said. "You need to know how this team performs in the playoffs in order to have an accurate read on what your future should be."

The future he is talking about is not abstract. Reaves is heading into a big contract situation this offseason, and LeBron James is set for free agency. The playoffs were supposed to be the test that told the Lakers what exactly they have.

"And what I mean by that is, you have Austin Reeves due up for a big time payday. You have LeBron James due up for a free agency. If you don't get the proper opportunity to see this team in the playoffs, how do you properly judge what the future of this team should look like?"

Draymond reacts to how Luka Doncic's injury impacts the Lakers



“I don't know that their team can survive headed into the playoffs without Luka Doncic... this team can win 60 regular season games and go 60-22, if they fizzle out in the playoffs, ultimately it's all for nothing...… pic.twitter.com/1gVkSEGuJ3 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) April 5, 2026

A great regular season only goes so far, and Green made that point clearly.

"This team can win 60 regular season games and go 60-22. If they fizzle out and bomb in the playoffs, ultimately it's all for nothing."

Without Doncic, the Lakers head into the playoffs without the answers they needed. They were likely to re-sign Reaves, but a playoff run would have told them exactly what they are paying for. Is he a true co-star next to Luka, or a really good second option? Now they may have to write that check without ever finding out.

Draymond Green on Why Luka Doncic Injury Hurts Austin Reaves Most

Green then put the spotlight on Reaves, and the projected first round matchup makes his point hit harder. The Lakers are currently slotted to face the Houston Rockets as the third seed.

"This really sucks for Austin Reeves because the Lakers will probably end up in the 4 or 5 place. They'll probably end up facing the Houston Rockets. Amen Thompson. That's who will be guarding Austin Reeves. As opposed to Tari Eason, maybe Reed Sheppard, maybe Jabari Smith. It's a completely different thing."

Without Doncic pulling defenders, Reaves becomes the guy the Rockets can game plan around. Amen Thompson is a completely different defensive assignment than what Reaves would face against a softer matchup, and that difference matters when your next contract is on the line.

"And so if you're Austin Reeves and you go into these playoffs and you got Amen Thompson and it don't go well, then what does that look like for you? This injury could have a large domino effect. This isn't shaping up well for the Los Angeles Lakers. This is a big, big, big problem."

Doncic is out indefinitely with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and his availability for Game 1 on April 18 is very much in doubt. The Lakers still hold the third seed, but the bigger question now is whether this team can survive the first round without him, and what it means for everyone's future if they don't.

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