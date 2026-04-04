Austin Reaves Could Land a Massive Lakers Deal This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of big calls to make this offseason, but one feels more important than the rest. Keeping Austin Reaves in purple and gold might be the move that shapes this franchise for the next several years.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the league widely expects Reaves to opt out of his $14.9 million player option and hit free agency as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Several teams are reportedly already lining up as potential suitors, but Reaves has no interest in leaving Los Angeles.

"The general consensus around the league says the same for Reaves, who will be an unrestricted free agent once he opts out of his $14.9 million player option, with several rumored suitors already lining up. Despite teams being ready to throw a massive contract at Reaves in free agency, he holds no desire to leave the Lakers, sources told ClutchPoints," Siegel wrote.

"A five-year contract north of $220 million is on the horizon for Reaves in Hollywood, as the Lakers' future is centered around him and Luka Doncic. With plenty of cap space entering the offseason, the Lakers will be very aggressive in their pursuit of adding length, athleticism, and two-way play at the forward positions."

Why the Lakers Cannot Afford to Lose Austin Reaves This Summer

It is not hard to see why L.A. feels this way about him. Early in the season, with both Luka Doncic and LeBron James sidelined due to injuries, Reaves took over completely and dropped 51 points against the Sacramento Kings. He is averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, showing he can carry this team when it needs him most.

The Lakers have watched him grow from an undrafted two-way player in 2021 into one of the better guards in the league, and his next contract will reflect that.

The complicated part is LeBron James. He is also heading into free agency this summer on a $52.6 million expiring deal, and the Lakers cannot realistically pay both players big money.

LeBron James | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The sense around James is that earning anywhere close to his current salary next season is off the table, and if a return to L.A. happens, a significant pay cut is what it would take. The Cavaliers, Warriors, and Knicks have all been floated as destinations if he moves on.

Reaves has shown this season that he is worth a massive deal, and the Lakers know it better than anyone. How LeBron's situation resolves will determine a lot, but keeping Reaves appears to be the one call L.A. has already made up its mind on.

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