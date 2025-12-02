Former Lakers Champion Says Deandre Ayton is Reinventing Himself in LA

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton is playing impressively, helping to address their biggest weakness that cost them in last season's playoffs.

Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason, making him a free agent. The Lakers explored other big men who filled the rim-running role, but they couldn't secure a deal.

As a more last-minute option, Ayton hit the market and quickly agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers, the second year being a player option, which — if he keeps playing like this — he will likely decline and hit free agency again, this time seeking a nine-figure multi-year contract that locks him into a franchise.

Entering Monday, Ayton is averaging 16 points and 8.6 rebounds on an efficient 71 percent field goal rate.

His performance has caught the attention of his teammates, who have praised his attitude after reported issues with staying motivated and focused on basketball in Portland and the Phoenix Suns.

Former Laker Demarcus Cousins praised Ayton for changing his reputation and delivering consistency during his time in Los Angeles.

"I'm loving what I'm seeing. He's coming in. He's doing exactly what this Lakers team wants and needs from him," Cousins said.

"You know, he's changing the narrative on his name with, you know, his past stints in Portland and Phoenix. He's showing that he can contribute to winning. He's showing that he's committed on both ends of the floor.

"Like I said, this is everything this Lakers team wants and needs from him. So I have no complaints. You know, my only issue is, you know, average double digits in rebounds. So nine isn't enough. And that's just me.

"I need one more from the young fella because I know he can deliver. And like I said, I'm loving everything I'm seeing from him. And, you know, just stay consistent, keep it pushing throughout the season and make this run."

The Lakers need to ensure that they keep Ayton happy and part of the team because this version of the former No. 1 overall pick can help lead the team into a deep playoff run.

Time will tell if they can keep him engaged or if he falls into past patterns of behavior.

