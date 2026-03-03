Shaq Rips Lakers' Deandre Ayton for Viral Comments

Los Angeles Lakers big man Deandre Ayton recently made headlines for his remarks off the court aimed at Houston Rockets center Clint Capela.

It stems from an ESPN story last week where Ayton is quoted as suggesting that the Lakers are not properly using him, to which he voiced in the locker room after speaking with the media that the team was trying to “make me Clint Capela.”

The comparison to Capela suggests that Los Angeles wants to use the 27-year-old only as a lob threat and an offensive option near the rim.

His comments have made the rounds, with Hall of Famer and Lakers legend, Shaquille O’Neal, blasting the former 2018 first overall pick.

Shaq Blasts Deandre Ayton for Clint Capela Comments

"He don't play hard all the time. He's the key for them to get to that next level."@SHAQ weighs in on Deandre Ayton's role with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/vSu7o2Dh8s — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2026

“If you play hard, you can get things done,” O’Neal said. "He is not Clint Capela because Clint Capela plays hard every game. Clint Capela is a role player. Deandre Ayton is a role player. You’re not going to be on the same team as LeBron and Luka and thinking you’re gonna get shots.

“However, though, all these plays right here, they are for you. If you just do your job, pick and rebound and run the court, you can get easy buckets. I wish my career was this easy.”

Much like his ESPN colleague and former on-court rival, Charles Barkley, O'Neal isn't one to hold back when he is truly passionate about a topic.

“Listen, if you just shut the hell up and do your job and do it all the time and do it consistently, it wouldn’t be a problem. My problem with him is he don’t play hard all the time. He don’t play consistent all the time. … I don’t want to hear it from him, he don’t play hard all the time. He’s the key for them to get to that next level.”

Although O’Neal’s remarks are harsh, they aren’t entirely off base from the criticism that Ayton has faced throughout much of his NBA career. Since entering the league with the Phoenix Suns, there have been critiques of his effort level in setting screens, running to the rim after setting screens and rebounding.

That has followed him throughout his brief tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers and was one of the possible concerns from before the Lakers signed him. The initial hope from Los Angeles was that Ayton would thrive as a legitimate offensive big man who could create his own scoring opportunities while benefiting greatly from playing alongside elite passing talents in Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Instead, those same concerns have progressively come to the forefront in his first campaign with the Lakers. Beyond that, it’s clear that his unhappiness with his role within the offense has certainly influenced how things have transpired.

With about a month and a half left in the regular season, it presents the opportunity for Ayton to put that behind him and become a more effective frontcourt factor.

