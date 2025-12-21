Former Lakers Guard Signs with Greek Team, Weeks After Shock Arrest

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley, who spent the first part of the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, has signed with the Greek team PAOK BC, the team announced in a press release on Friday.

"We welcome to the big PAOK family a very experienced and high-quality player, with a distinguished career in the NBA, with 11 years of presence in the best league in the world," the team announced in the presser.

More news: Lakers Receive Bad News on Rumored Top Trade Target

Beverley was arrested and charged in mid-November with felony assault in what police called a "family violence" incident. Beverley was arrested at his mother's home in Rosharon, Texas.

The 6-foot-2 guard was accused by his teenage sister of grabbing her by the neck with a tight grip and punching her in the eye during the incident, according to Chuck Schilken of The Los Angeles Times.

Beverley later that day reposted a statement from his attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins.

More news: Lakers' LeBron James Sends Message on Confrontation with Suns Star Dillon Brooks

"Patrick Beverley has no criminal record," the statement began. "He cares deeply about his little sister — a young lady, a minor. Given tht, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister.

“However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court.”

Beverley's initial court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 15, and there has been no indication of the outcome of the appearance or if the appearance was rescheduled.

A Solid Decade-Plus in the NBA

Beverley, who spent 12 total seasons in the NBA, signed with the Houston Rockets in 2013 after spending five years playing in Ukraine, Greece and Russia. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, spending four seasons in L.A. before playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The 37-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Defensive team member and played his final season in the NBA in 2024. He played 23 total games for Hapoel Tel Aviv, averaging 9.4 points per game in league play and 10.7 points per game in EuroCup play.

The Greek Basketball League season is already underway, with PAOK set to play Saturday at 6 a.m. PST. It is unclear when Beverley will make his debut.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.