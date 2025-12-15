There's clearly no love lost between 21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and now-Phoenix Suns All-Defensive wing Dillon Brooks.

Brooks has been a Lance Stephenson-esque thorn in James' side for years. He infamously torpedoed his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies by relentlessly trash talking the Lakers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, while his oncourt play cratered.

Although the Austin Reaves-less Lakers led the Suns by 20 points, 99-79, with 8:40 remaining in the fourth frame of a Sunday clash, Phoenix clawed its way back into the game on the strength of a 35-14 run. Brooks capped off the push with a triple in James' face at the 12-second mark.

Post-game, Brooks bumped into James after nailing the trey, knocking him to the ground. Brooks was quickly assessed with his second technical foul of the night and ejected.

The two had been jawing throughout the game already. That moment just served as the final escalation.

Los Angeles had an opportunity at a game-tying technical free throw take. But James, a 61.9 percent free throw shooter this season, stepped up to the plate — despite 81.1 percent foul shooter Luka Doncic's presence on the hardwood.

Suns guard Devin Booker was assessed for a foul while James was attempting a game-winning 3-pointer on the very next possession, with three seconds left in regulation. James went 2-of-3 from the charity stripe. With Los Angeles up 115-114, James blocked Grayson Allen's subsequent 22-foot floater. Marcus Smart snagged the rebound and drew an instant Collin Gillespie foul.

Smart split his free throws and sealed the win, as Royce O'Neale pulled down a rebound but Phoenix didn't have enough time to get a response shot off.

James Talks Brooks Rivalry

Following the game, James spoke about his rivalry with Brooks.

"Just play to compete. He's going to compete, I'm going to compete. We get up in each other's face," James said of how they play each other. "I don't really take it there. We just compete, and that almost all the way till the end of the game."

James finished with 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 9-of-14 shooting from the foul line, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Doncic paced LA with an inefficient 29 points on 7-of-25 shooting from the field and 13-of-14 shooting from the foul line.

Brooks wrapped things up with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the free throw line.

