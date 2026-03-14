Lakers’ Deandre Ayton Sends Clear Message After Months of Scrutiny

In recent weeks, Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton has dealt with plenty of increased scrutiny.

Ayton’s first campaign with Los Angeles hasn’t exactly unfolded in the manner he hoped, as his role has fluctuated throughout the year. At the same time, lingering criticism has once again sprouted concerning his performance on the court.

However, the 27-year-old appeared to channel out the outside in Thursday’s 142-130 win over the Chicago Bulls with another solid outing that has followed suit in his recent string of games.

Ayton posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, which marked his 12th 20-point and 10-rebound game this season.

After Heavy Criticism, Lakers’ Deandre Ayton Reveals What Changed

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dunks for the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After the game, Ayton credited his recent surge in production to his increased effort and focus.

“Felt like I picked up my energy and my focus,” Ayton said. “I finally caught up with the team. We’re playing really hard. We’re playing with a sense of urgency. We’re playing together. I think we’re emphasizing competitiveness.

“We’re competing in every aspect. Effort, 50-50 chances and just really attacking the ball on both ends and closing out these possessions and just being pretty scrappy.”

Ayton displayed tremendous activity on both ends of the floor against the Bulls, providing solid rim protection defensively while being active on the offensive glass for scoring opportunities near the basket.

Deandre Ayton Vs bulls

23PTS

10REB

1AST pic.twitter.com/x4e3DPYNYY — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) March 13, 2026

His strong effort wasn’t more evident than through his six offensive rebounds, which tied his season high. This alone helped him secure several easy baskets at the rim, which fueled his 20-point performance.

His play lately has been what the Lakers initially hoped to get out of him, providing the dependable x-factor component in the frontcourt that the team has missed since Anthony Davis’ departure.

JJ Redick Sends Strong Message About Lakers’ Deandre Ayton

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at a press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is a strong level of consistency from Ayton that head coach JJ Redick is encouraged can carry over through the rest of the season.

“As a team, we have been trying to find and build towards consistency. That’s the individual, that’s the group,” JJ Redick said. “We know what DA is capable of. I think Austin [Reaves] said this recently: He is an X factor for us, if not the X factor. Because him playing at a high level raises our ceiling. It changes the makeup of our team.”

The Lakers are simply a different team when Ayton is playing at this level, as he’s a legitimate frontcourt factor who has the talent as a scorer and rebounder that can tilt the game in his team’s favor.

The question now is, can he continue his improved play, fueled by his increased effort, through the rest of the season?

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