Austin Reaves Quietly Joined a Lakers Club That Includes Only One Other Undrafted Player

The Los Angeles Lakers have relied on a few key contributors throughout the 2025-26 NBA season thus far, namely superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but few stories have been as remarkable as Austin Reaves' continued rise.

During Thursday night’s matchup against the visiting Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena, Reaves added an impressive milestone to his resume.

Austin Reaves’ Breakout Season With Lakers Just Reached Another Historic Level

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With his 24th point of the game, the Lakers guard surpassed 5,000 career points, becoming just the 46th undrafted player in NBA history to reach the mark.

The achievement carries even more significance within the Lakers’ franchise history. Reaves is only the second undrafted player to score all 5,000 of his career points with the Lakers, joining Hall of Fame center and Lakers legend George Mikan.

For a player who entered the league in 2021 without hearing his name called on draft night, the scoring milestone represents another step in what has become one of the NBA’s most unlikely success stories.

Austin Reaves is the only player in the NBA this season to have a 30/5/5 game without attempting a single free throw



He also did it on 75% TS 🤯pic.twitter.com/EXtAwsg0Eo — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) March 13, 2026

Reaves’ production this season has elevated his status from role player to one of the Lakers’ most important offensive weapons. The 26-year-old is averaging career highs of 23.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, numbers that place him among the most productive guards in the Western Conference.

His scoring average also places him in rare historical territory. According to team statistics, Reaves’ 23.7 points per game is the highest by an undrafted player since Moses Malone averaged 23.8 during the 1985-86 NBA season. Within the Lakers’ record books, it is also the highest scoring average by an undrafted Laker since Mikan averaged 23.8 during the 1951-52 campaign.

The milestone underscores just how far Reaves has come since initially joining the organization as a developmental guard who was a long shot to crack the rotation, let alone become a star among stars in Los Angeles.

That growth has become particularly valuable during a season in which the Lakers have leaned heavily on their perimeter creators. With Doncic spearheading the offense and James continuing to adapt his role as the team heads into the final stretch of the regular season, Reaves has emerged as a consistent scoring option capable of carrying stretches offensively.

His ability to attack the paint, create off the dribble and knock down perimeter shots has made him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. Just as importantly, his development has helped give Los Angeles another reliable scorer during a season defined by roster adjustments and changing roles.

Reaching 5,000 points is another reminder of the improbable path that brought Reaves to this point. Undrafted players rarely become important pieces to the championship puzzle, let alone carve out a place in the history of one of the NBA’s most storied franchises.

For the Lakers, however, Reaves’ rise has become central to their identity.

And as Los Angeles pushes toward the NBA playoffs, Reaves’ continued growth may prove just as important as the star power surrounding him.

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