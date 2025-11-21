Insider Takes Strong Stance on Lakers' Rui Hachimura Starting Spot

Now that Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is officially back after missing the first month of the NBA season with a sciatica injury in his lower back, head coach JJ Redick has the opportunity to shake up the team's starting lineup.

With James, guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and center Deandre Ayton all securing a starting spot, the decision for Redick lies between forward Rui Hachimura and guard Marcus Smart.

Smart has started nine games for the Lakers this season after he was signed late in the offseason. The 31-year-old former lottery pick was one of the league's best defenders in his prime, winning Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

He's shown he still has it in Year 12, playing over 28 minutes per game for the Lakers while providing solid performances on the defensive end of the court. Despite his playmaking as a defender, Smart isn't an offensive weapon by any means, with a -3.6 offensive box score plus/minus.

Hachimura provides more size and offensive production than Smart but is weaker on the defensive end.

Hachimura has averaged 15.1 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds this season, but can be a liability at times as a defender.

Hachimura was back in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing his first game of the season against the Bucks on Sunday, and former NBA assistant coach-turned-"The Dunker Spot" co-host Steve Jones thinks it should stay that way going forward.

'You Gotta Keep Him in There'

"I think you gotta keep him in there and then you can close with whoever you like depending on the matchup," Jones said of Hachimura on The Zach Lowe Show. "But I think you keep him rolling. I think offensively, he's found his sweet spot and then defensively, I think for them it's just about help defense. If Luka can rotate and Austin Reaves can show help and they don't get beat on the second closeout, they can usually live with the result."

Steve Jones on keeping Rui in the starting five during his appearance on the most recent Zach Lowe Show: pic.twitter.com/jKVnYds8ex — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) November 20, 2025

Jones added that Smart still has a place in the Lakers rotation, particularly with rest of the starters, but said that Hachimura is a better fit to open games.

The Lakers next take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

