JJ Redick Had Hilarious 6-Word Halftime Message for Lakers' First Win
Second-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is evolving into his role as a motivator of his men, as he gets more comfortable with his new gig.
After a dismal season opening loss against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the Lakers were at least keeping pace with the Minnesota Timberwolves through the first half of their Crypto.com Arena clash on Friday.
But in the game's second half, Los Angeles truly managed to separate itself, behind strong double-double showings from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and a 23-point night from Rui Hachimura.
When asked what Redick said to galvanize his team at the halftime break in the locker room, Reaves joked that Redick had fairly direct guidance.
Reaves boiled down Redick's message to, "Don't have a s---ty third quarter."
To that end, Lakers players were seen returning to the court early during the halftime break to get shots up.
Los Angeles' Dominant Second Half
The Lakers blitzed the Timberwolves in the second half, 60-47.
The game's final margin was 128-110, although the Lakers had led by as much as 25 points. Doncic led the way with a stunning 49 points — Doncic's new Lakers-high — on 14-of-23 shooting from the floor (5-of-12 from distance) and 16-of-19 shooting from the foul line, plus 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Reaves nabbed 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field (2-of-5 from distance) and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, 11 assists (against just one turnover) and seven rebounds. Deandre Ayton recovered from a dismal Lakers regular season debut Tuesday, scoring 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, pulling down eight rebounds and blocking a shot. His chemistry with Doncic is already looking up, and the duo connected for plenty of lobs.
No other Laker scored in double figures. As a team, however, the Lakers exhibited some impressively efficient shooting, going 45-of-76 from the floor overall — including 12-of-29 shooting (41.4 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Lakers outscored the Timberwolves 56-46 in the paint, and Marcus Smart finally woke up, looking almost like his Boston Celtics-era self in gambling for steals. All told, Los Angeles scored 15 points off turnovers to Minnesota's eight.
Next up for the 1-1 Lakers is a Sunday road clash against old pal Russell Westbrook and his befuddling Sacramento Kings.
