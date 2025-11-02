Lakers Announce Deandre Ayton Injury News Ahead of Heat Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have supplied an update on starting center Deandre Ayton prior to the club's Miami clash.
Per the league's latest injury report, the Lakers will continue to be without 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James (who has missed the entire season with sciatica on his right side and lower back), reserve center/power forward Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain), rookie forward Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery), and point guard Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain).
The Miami Heat, meanwhile, will be missing All-Star shooting guard Tyler Herro as he recovers from left ankle surgery. Rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis is on the shelf with a strained right groin. New trade acquisition Norman Powell is questionable to suit up with a right groin strain. Power forward Nikola Jovic, meanwhile, has been upgraded to available despite a right hip contusion.
Pricey point guard Terry Rozier, of course, is away from the team dealing with an FBI indictment over a gambling scandal. His salary is in an interest-bearing account, and will be made available to him if he's ultimately cleared, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.
This story will be updated...