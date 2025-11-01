All Lakers

Lakers Get Major Update on LeBron James' Future From Insider

Sep 29, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have received an ominous update on 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James' future.

During a conversation with comedians Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh, Mark Gagnon, & AlexxMedia on their podcast "Flagrant Army," ESPN insider Shams Charania hinted that the four-time league MVP might jump ship via trade (he has a no-trade clause, meaning he would have to sign off on any deal) before the end of the season.

The 6-foot-9 James, who's the league's oldest active player at age 40, has missed all of LA's first six regular season contests (and all six of the team's preseason bouts) with a sciatica injury afflicting his lower back and right side.

But he proved he could still absolutely bring it during the 2024-24 regular season, averaging 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 assists, 7.8 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks in his 70 healthy games.

