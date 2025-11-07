All Lakers

Lakers Announce Injury Update on Austin Reaves Ahead of Hawks Game

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a surprise update on the injury fate of shooting guard Austin Reaves ahead of their road clash against the Atlanta Hawks.

Per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com and Spectrum SportsNet, the 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product will miss a third straight game as he grapples with a lingering groin strain.

The 6-foot-5 swingman had been on an absolute tear prior to the groin issue. Through seven healthy games, Reaves has been averaging 31.1 points on .489/.344/.903 shooting splits, 9.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a night.

This story will be updated...

