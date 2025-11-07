Lakers Announce Injury Update on Austin Reaves Ahead of Hawks Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a surprise update on the injury fate of shooting guard Austin Reaves ahead of their road clash against the Atlanta Hawks.
More news: Lakers Beat Out West Rival to Sign Jake LaRavia
Per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com and Spectrum SportsNet, the 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product will miss a third straight game as he grapples with a lingering groin strain.
The 6-foot-5 swingman had been on an absolute tear prior to the groin issue. Through seven healthy games, Reaves has been averaging 31.1 points on .489/.344/.903 shooting splits, 9.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a night.
More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Gives Stamp of Approval to Offseason Addition
This story will be updated...
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.