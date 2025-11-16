Lakers' Austin Reaves Claps Back at Deandre Ayton Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a solid start to the season. Without their second-best player on the court, LeBron James, the Lakers have done a phenomenal job establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the West.

The Lakers still have a long way to go to become the league's elite, but so far, they are off to a great start. James is set to return soon, and in the meantime, the Lakers have received great contributions from others, including their key addition this past offseason, center Deandre Ayton.

Ayton started the season a bit rocky; however, after stellar performances in back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks, he looks like just what the Lakers have been missing since trading away Anthony Davis.

The former No. 1 pick arrived in Los Angeles carrying a bit of baggage. Some doubted whether Ayton had the motor or mindset to anchor the Lakers at center, pointing to past questions about his effort and whispers about his locker-room presence. But Austin Reaves quickly shut down that narrative, stepping up to defend his new teammate and calling out anyone who tried to paint Ayton in a negative light.

“It’s unfortunate that the world works this way, that you hear things about people before you’re around ’em, that people try to paint a narrative of character. The best thing you could do is … you have to be your own judge of character towards people these days,” Reaves said. “The things that you hear, the things that I heard about him, was that he wasn’tcoachable, moody, and it’s been completely opposite.”

Ayton has been incredible for the Lakers this season, averaging 16.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 69.2 percent from the field in 30.4 minutes of action and 13 games.

The 27-year-old is also coming off two of his best outings as a member of the purple and gold. He dropped 20 points and 10+ rebounds in each of his last two games.

The Lakers badly needed reinforcements in their frontcourt, and to this point, Ayton has been exactly what they were hoping for — and arguably even more.

Ayton is currently under a two-year, $16.6 million contract, which includes a player option for the second season. He signed with LA after being bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.

