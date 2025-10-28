Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Brutal Reaction to New Luka Doncic Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rough start to the 2025-26 season. Yes, they sit with a 2-2 record, but the rough part is the number of injuries they have already suffered, as they are only four games into the season.
These injuries are far from ideal for the Lakers, especially when they include their best player, Luka Doncic. Doncic suffered a finger injury on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has been ruled out for a week with a finger injury and a lower leg contusion.
The injury is not considered serious, but it appears to be brutal. During the Lakers' contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, cameras caught Lakers guard Austin Reaves with this insane reaction to Doncic 's injury.
Reaves sat next to Doncic on the bench, where Doncic appeared to show him just how bad his finger injury was. Reaves reacted in the only way he knew how.
Doncic, 26, started the season off with a bang. He recorded back-to-back 40-point games for the Lakers, one of which included a 49-point performance against the Timberwolves in the win.
In the season opener against the Golden State Warriors, he dropped a game-high 43 points and was clearly the best player on the court that night.
The Lakers are hobbled as things stand, as they were without seven players on Monday, including Doncic. LA remains without the likes of Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, Adou Thiero, Marcus Smart, Maxi Kleber and LeBron James.
The Lakers are still without their two top players, and they won’t share the court together until mid-November — the first time this season.
In the meantime, LA has Reaves to carry the load, and he's gone above and beyond for the purple and gold.
If there were any questions or doubts that Reaves could not carry the offensive load, those were shut down after Sunday's performance against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves dropped 51 points against the Kings, followed that up with a 41-point performance against the Balzers.
While the Lakers went 1-1 in those games, Reaves did all he could to carry LA.
While this offensive outburst is extraordinary for Reaves and his impending free agency, it's best when the Lakers are healthy, getting contributions from Doncic, James and their supporting cast.
