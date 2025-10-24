Lakers Big Man Downgraded Before Matchup Against Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without a key rotation piece heading into their first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Anthony Edwards and co. upset LA in the first round of the playoffs last spring.
Minnesota, fresh off two straight Western Conference Finals appearances, opened up its own 2025-26 season with a victory. The Timberwolves held on to take down the Portland Trail Blazers, 118-114, on Wednesday.
Edwards, predictably, led the way for Minnesota — scoring 41 points on 14-of-28 shooting from the floor (5-of-10 from distance) and 8-of-8 shooting from the foul line. The 6-foot-4 Georgia product also chipped in seven boards, one assist (against four turnovers) and a block.
Now, the Lakers' resistance against four-time Defensive Player of the Year Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will be a bit more limited than head coach JJ Redick would like.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, backup center Jaxson Hayes has been downgraded to questionable as he grapples with a sore left knee.
This is not ideal timing for Los Angeles' frontcourt. 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James remains on the shelf with a sciatica injury, while backup center/power forward Maxi Kleber is still on the shelf with an abdominal muscle strain.
Head coach JJ Redick will need to possibly lean on two-way player Christian Koloko or perhaps some small-ball center minutes from power forwards Rui Hachimura and/or Jarred Vanderbilt.
In fairness, Hayes wasn't particularly helpful against Gobert or any other Minnesota big man during the playoffs. By the fifth contest of that series, Redick didn't play Hayes for a single second.
He had begun the playoffs as LA's starting center, a fill-in role foisted upon him after the Lakers traded away 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis in a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic.
The Threat of Rudy Gobert to LA
Against Portland, Gobert scored 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from the foul line, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked a shot.
Those numbers aren't particularly Herculean, but if new starting center Deandre Ayton or presumed backups like Koloko, Hachimura and Vanderbilt can't contain him, Gobert's output seems likely to reach the levels it did against Los Angeles in the playoffs. His abilities as an elite rim deterrent could also stifle stars Doncic and Austin Reaves' best efforts on offense.
