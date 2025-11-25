Lakers' LeBron James Gets Candid About Slow Season Start After Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers received a major boost last Tuesday when star forward LeBron James made his long awaited season debut after missing the first 14 games of the season with a lower back injury.

James became the first player in NBA history to start his 23rd season in the Lakers' Nov. 18 win over the Utah Jazz. The 21-time All-Star has played an average of 32 minutes across his first two games back — both part of a home-and-home series with the Jazz. James has been averaging a modest 14.0 points, plus 10.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds, since his return.

More news: Bronny James Reveals Key Skillset Lakers Want Him to Build in G League

"Just thought he played with the right spirit. Very unselfish all night. Was a willing passer, didn't force it, took his drives and his shots when they were there," Lakers coach JJ Redick said after James' debut.

Because James missed training camp, the preseason and the first chunk of the regular season, those minutes have been some of the toughest of his career from an endurance standpoint. James told reporters after the Lakers' win in Utah that he has felt winded in his time on the court.

"The four days [between games] didn't help it. We practiced a couple times and we had a couple scrimmages, but the only way to get back into basketball shape is to be playing in basketball games. So, I'm in great shape physically, but as far as my wind — I mean, it doesn't help that my second game playing back was in Utah, the altitude doesn't help," James told reporters. "But every game I'll better and better and my win will get better and better."

More news: NBA Insider Details Lakers’ Key Trade Pieces Ahead of Potential Roster Upgrade

James inherits a Lakers roster that has hit its stride, winning four consecutive games to achieve the third-highest record in the Western Conference. He hopes that now that he's two games into his season, he can adjust to the conditioning levels he's accustomed to playing at.

“S—-, this week was kind of like my training camp for me, to be honest. I didn’t get an opportunity to practice with the guys at all throughout camp, throughout the preseason. So I’m still working my way back.” - LeBron James on his conditioning after his second game of the year pic.twitter.com/Z0CPGlAJ4A — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 24, 2025

"This week was kind of like my training camp for me, to be honest," James said. "I didn’t get an opportunity to practice with the guys at all throughout camp, throughout the preseason. So I’m still working my way back."

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.