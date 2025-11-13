Lakers Could Still Have Major Cap Space Next Summer Even After Paying Austin Reaves

It's no secret that Austin Reaves has been a vital part of the Lakers' hot start to the 2025-26 season.

The fifth-year guard is showing signs of having a career season, averaging a career-high 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9 assists per game. In the Lakers' three games without both Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Reaves answered the call, leading the Lakers to a 2-1 record in that stretch.

The 27-year-old showed that he can will a team to victory with his 51-point performance in the Lakers' road win against the Sacramento Kings.

Reaves couldn't be doing all of this at a better time.

After rejecting the Lakers' four-year, $89 million contract extension offer — a formality, as general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers never expected Reaves to accept — Reaves is setting himself up to earn a much larger contract after this season's conclusion.

This summer, the Lakers will be able to offer Reaves a five-year, $241 million deal according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Reaves has said he would be open to taking less money if it meant he could stay on a Lakers team that is built to contend for its first NBA title since the 2020 season.

'I Want to Be in LA'

"I've said it a million times. I want to be in L.A. I love it," Reaves told McMenamin. "Even though the other extension was turned down, that doesn't mean that I'm trying to go get a f---ing gigantic number that don't make sense. I want to be here, I want to win. I want to do everything that can help this organization be better. So I don't try to think about those things."

The good news for both Reaves and the Lakers is that signing Reaves to a maximum contract and having cap space for other free agent signings isn't necessarily mutually exclusive.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Monday that the Lakers could still have nearly $50 million in cap space even if Reaves signs for his maximum contract.

Reaves is expected to decline his player option — a four-year, $87.4 million contract — and become a restricted free agent. But don't be surprised if the Arkansas native finds his way back to Los Angeles for years to come.

