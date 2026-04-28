Lakers' Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard Hit With Fines By the NBA
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During the Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were outplayed from start to finish, losing their first game of the first-round playoff series before heading to Crypto.com Arena for Game 5.
Along with the Lakers being unable to keep up with Alperen Sengun and company in Game 4, things got pretty physical, with both veteran center Deandre Ayton and rookie Adou Thiero getting ejected in the second half.
NBA Fines Veteran Guards Luke Kennard & Marcus Smart
Once the game ended, things heated up again between the Lakers and Rockets, with Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard getting vocal with the referees.
As a result of Kennard directing inappropriate language toward officials and Smart questioning the integrity of game officials, both players have been fined by the NBA, as announced on Monday night.
With the ejection of Ayton for inadvertently hitting Sengun in the side of the face with his forearm being highly questionable, as it arguably should’ve been nothing more than a Flagrant 1, and Thiero getting ejected being baffling, to say the least, it comes as no surprise that Kennard and Smart would speak up.
Even LeBron James and head coach JJ Redick, after the game, had some things to say about these odd ejections, as it really didn’t make sense, nor was there any clarity given.
Luka Doncic Will Pay Any Fine Given to Adou Thiero
Injured superstar Luka Doncic was also upset with the officials during Game 4, especially when it came to Thiero’s ejection.
Doncic let it be known that he will pay any fine handed down by the league for the rookie forward, showing his support for his teammate, who really didn’t deserve to have his night end prematurely.
It remains to be seen whether Ayton and/or Thiero will be fined by the league before Game 5 on Wednesday.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA