Lakers' Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard Hit With Fines By the NBA

During the Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were outplayed from start to finish, losing their first game of the first-round playoff series before heading to Crypto.com Arena for Game 5.

Along with the Lakers being unable to keep up with Alperen Sengun and company in Game 4, things got pretty physical, with both veteran center Deandre Ayton and rookie Adou Thiero getting ejected in the second half.

NBA Fines Veteran Guards Luke Kennard & Marcus Smart

Once the game ended, things heated up again between the Lakers and Rockets, with Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard getting vocal with the referees.

As a result of Kennard directing inappropriate language toward officials and Smart questioning the integrity of game officials, both players have been fined by the NBA, as announced on Monday night.

Lakers' Luke Kennard has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials. Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 for questioning the integrity of game officials. pic.twitter.com/75pIkLpwas — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 28, 2026

With the ejection of Ayton for inadvertently hitting Sengun in the side of the face with his forearm being highly questionable, as it arguably should’ve been nothing more than a Flagrant 1, and Thiero getting ejected being baffling, to say the least, it comes as no surprise that Kennard and Smart would speak up.

Even LeBron James and head coach JJ Redick, after the game, had some things to say about these odd ejections, as it really didn’t make sense, nor was there any clarity given.

JJ Redick on Deandre Ayton's ejection: "He's got just a sweet, kind soul. No, that wasn't dirty or intentional. I looked, from our vantage point, he was trying to brace himself with that off arm ... trying to brace himself against [Alperen] Sengun's body and looked like his arm… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 27, 2026

Luka Doncic Will Pay Any Fine Given to Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Injured superstar Luka Doncic was also upset with the officials during Game 4, especially when it came to Thiero’s ejection.

Doncic let it be known that he will pay any fine handed down by the league for the rookie forward, showing his support for his teammate, who really didn’t deserve to have his night end prematurely.

It remains to be seen whether Ayton and/or Thiero will be fined by the league before Game 5 on Wednesday.

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