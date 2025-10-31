Lakers Free Agent Alex Len Signs with Surprise Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Alex Len has taken his talents overseas, signing a multi-year deal with Real Madrid, per Michael Scotto.
Scotto added Len has an NBA opt-out clause for next season, meaning he could make a return to the NBA if a team comes knocking in the offseason.
Len's return to Europe marks the first time he will play club basketball on the continent since the beginning of his professional career with Dnipro in Ukraine.
The Lakers signed Len in the middle of 2025 to make up for their clear lack of presence in the frontcourt following the blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to LA.
He played 36 games with the Sacramento Kings last season before signing with the Lakers, and was traded to — and waived by — the Washington Wizards before his arrival in Tinseltown.
Len played 10 games with the Lakers, making four starts and averaging 12.2 minutes per game. He averaged 2.2 points and 3.1 rebounds during his time with the Lakers last season.
He tested the waters as a free agent in the offseason, eventually signing an Exhibit 9 contract with the New York Knicks. New York waived following their training camp, just before the start of the 2025-26 regular season.
The Phoenix Suns selected Len with the first pick in the 2013 NBA Draft with the No. 5 overall pick, and he has played in the NBA ever since. He has put together a 12-year career, featuring in 690 games since the 2013-14 season.
Len averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the NBA, shooting 51 percent from the field. He has played for the Suns, Kings, Hawks, Wizards, Raptors and Lakers throughout his career.
The Lakers have done fine without Len since his departure in the summer, with replacement Deandre Ayton settling in nicely after a shaky first game in purple and gold. The Lakers have won three of their last four, and look to improve to 4-2 with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.
